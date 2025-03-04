I just found a sneaky way to get $600 OFF the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — no trade-in required

The deal ends Sunday, so act fast!

Galaxy Z Fold 6 against colorful background
In case you missed it: Samsung just kicked off its big Spring Sale event yesterday, sharing a ton of outstanding smartphone deals for Android enthusiasts and budget-minded shoppers alike. While the offers on display are certainly impressive — especially if you're looking for a trade-in opportunity — there's one no-strings discount that you could easily miss if you aren't careful. Buy the 256GB configuration of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in White and you'll score a massive $600 discount on the unlocked phone, totally destroying the current offers from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB (in White): $1,899.99$1,299.99 OR from $599.99 with trade-in at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a powerful foldable phone with two stunning AMOLED displays, a Snapdragon chipset, and all the useful Galaxy AI features that you could ever need. It's also quite expensive, which is why I was surprised to see the phone score a straight $600 discount during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale, but only if you buy the 256GB configuration in White. 

Although the deal doesn't require a trade-in, if you're looking to get rid of an old or broken phone, Samsung is also offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit for the duration of the sale. 

💰Bundle opportunities: 25% off Galaxy Ring, 40% off Galaxy Watch 7

As I mentioned above, the only real catch attached to this deal is that you'll need to buy the phone with 256GB of storage AND in White to receive the savings. Not a fan of the color variant? Simply use some of that leftover cash to pick up one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases

Unlike a lot of the deals featured at Samsung this week, this Galaxy Z Fold 6 discount doesn't require a trade-in. That being said, if you do have an old phone to get rid of, the retailer is offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit for eligible devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5. 

Easily one of the best foldable phones on the market today, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features two vibrant 120Hz displays with S Pen stylus support, the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a bounty of AI-boosted software features. The biggest problem I have with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is its steep price tag, but lucky for us, this Samsung deal has come along to lessen the blow. 

