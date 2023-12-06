The best Christmas phone deals available now — your Android Central gift guide

The holiday season has officially arrived, and with it, loads of great Android phone deals. You still have a bit of time to place an order so it arrives by Christmas, but if you're starting to feel the pressure, fear not: we've gathered a bunch of our favorite discounted phones into one gift guide so you don't have to go looking for ideas.

From Google Pixel to Samsung and everywhere in between, many of the best Android phones that money can buy are currently seeing some stellar discounts ahead of Christmas, such as one offer that slashes a historic 30% off the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) or this incredible $200 off Google Pixel 8 Pro deal.

Keep reading for a comprehensive selection of our favorites, and check back later if you don't find anything today: we'll keep adding new Christmas deals and curated recommendations as we find them.

Editor's picks

3. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon Amazon is currently selling the Motorola Razr Plus for 30% off, which is the biggest price drop that the innovative foldable has ever received by a considerable margin. For $699.99, you're getting a clamshell device with an elegant, versatile construction, Snapdragon chip, and one of the best cover displays on any flip phone yet. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99

4. Motorola Razr (2023) 128GB: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon It might not have the giant screen of the Razr+ or the flagship-tier processor, but it's hard to argue with a brand-new foldable phone for under $500. Plus, it's got a more eye-friendly 6.9-inch pOLED display than Samsung's foldables and a plush vegan leather back for extra style points. Oh, and it's very hard to argue with $200 off for this holiday deal. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499.99

5. OnePlus Nord N30: $299 $149 at Best Buy OnePlus has been making amazing phones at even better prices for years, and this Nord N30 deal makes one of the year's best budget phones an even better budget-minded price. Head to Best Buy during their Christmas sale and you can snag this phone for a mere $149. The only catch is that you need to activate the phone today. Price comparison: Amazon - $299 | OnePlus - $299

6. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon Looking for a phone with a built-in stylus? The Moto G Stylus 5G is one of the better options if you don't want to break the bank, featuring a 5,000mAh battery, a surprisingly good camera, and a vibrant 120Hz display. Right now, Amazon is slashing 38% off the price of the phone, bringing it down to just $249.99. Price comparison: Best Buy - $249.99

7. Motorola Edge Plus 512GB (2023): $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon We called the Edge Plus (2023) the "best flagship smartphone that Motorola has produced in years", and now you can get your own with a sweet $200 discount at Amazon. Price comparison: Best Buy - $599.99

8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $599.99 FREE with new line at Verizon The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE literally just hit store shelves on October 27th, and yet you can already get yourself a free one by adding a line with any Unlimited plan to your Verizon service. Not a Verizon member? Grab the unlocked S23 FE from Best Buy or Amazon and get $100 off your purchase. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499.99 | Amazon - $599.99

Best Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB: $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon One of the best mid-range phones to drop this year, the Galaxy A54 boasts a lovely AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and loads of software support. Priced around $450, the A54 was already cheap, but this holiday deal from Best Buy has come along and slashed $50 off the price of the phone. You'll also get a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Price comparison: Amazon - $399.99

Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon Shopping for a balanced flagship phone this holiday season? Look no further than the Galaxy S23, a compact device with an excellent Snapdragon chip, a stunning 6.1-inch display, and a large battery that'll easily last beyond a day. Just in time for Christmas, Amazon is slashing $100 off the phone, no strings attached. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99

Best Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $699 $549 at Amazon Google's latest and greatest just got its first discount and boy, oh boy is it a big one! Take $150 off instantly when you buy the Pixel 8 at Amazon or Best Buy, making this extra-smart phone feel like an extra-smart deal. Price comparison: Best Buy - $549

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and new line at Verizon You could save some serious cash on the Google Pixel 8 if you trade in an old phone and add a line with any 5G Unlimited plan. They aren't being too picky about the phones they accept, so use the trade-in tool on the Verizon website to see how much you can save. You'll also get a $200 voucher if you're switching from a competing carrier. Price comparison: $240 off over 24 months with select plans at Visible

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $799 at Amazon Our favorite phone of the year just got its first big discount, making this the lowest price ever on the Pixel 8 Pro. Get $200 off instantly when you buy an unlocked Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon or Best Buy. Better yet, switch to Mint Mobile and get six months of free wireless plus $170 off the Pixel 8 Pro. Price comparison: Best Buy - $799 | $799 including six months of free wireless at Mint Mobile

Best Motorola deals

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon Motorola's 2023 mid-range lineup is so much better than the old phones it used to make, and this Moto G Stylus 5G is proof of that. Great design, an included stylus, and a fast processor mean you don't need to spend a fortune to get a cool phone this year. Price comparison: Best Buy - $249.99

Motorola Edge Plus 512GB (2023): $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is one of the best phones Motorola has ever made. With a glazing-fast processor, phenomenal battery life, stunning design, and a gorgeous, eye-friendly 165Hz pOLED display, you'll be impressed with this Motorola flagship phone. Price comparison: Best Buy - $599.99

Motorola Razr (2023) 128GB: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon and pick up a Motorola Razr (not to be confused with the Razr Plus described above) and you'll instantly save $200 on your purchase. It may not be as feature-packed as its Plus-designated sibling, but the Razr (2023) is still one of the best affordable foldables around, with a 144Hz display, Snapdragon chip, and luxurious vegan leather finish. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499.99

ThinkPhone by Motorola: $699.99 As low as $399.99 at Lenovo It might scream "all business" on the outside but the ThinkPhone by Motorola is one of the best near-flagship-level phones Motorola has ever made. With an eye-friendly OLED display, fast processor, great looks, and powerful software features, this phone will have you wondering why you didn't consider a Motorola phone sooner. Make sure to sign up for Lenovo's email newsletter and get another $100 off at checkout. Price comparison: Amazon - $399.99

Best OnePlus deals

OnePlus Nord N30: $299 $149 at Best Buy Who wants to spend a lot of money this year? Certainly not me, and that's what makes this OnePlus Nord N30 Cyber Monday deal so great! You can take 50% off the already low price when you activate the phone today at Best Buy. Price comparison: Amazon - $229