Heads up, Samsung fans! Verizon is giving away the Galaxy S24 FE for FREE (and no trade-in is required)
It's easier than you think.
Samsung lovers, take note: I was so preoccupied with Prime Day this week that I nearly missed one of the best Verizon deals that I've seen in months. Pick up the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB and pay for an eligible data plan, and the wireless carrier will hook you up with $649.99 in promo credits over 36 months — enough to make the Fan Edition smartphone 100% free.
Unlike many Verizon offers, this deal doesn't require you to trade in an old device or sign up for the most expensive wireless plan, either. The Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate plans will all get you the max savings, and both new and existing Verizon customers are eligible. That's pretty darn impressive for a Samsung phone that's only been out since October 3rd.
Get a fan-friendly deal on this Fan Edition Galaxy
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB: $649.99 FREE with eligible line at Verizon
Sign up for the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will give you enough promo credits to make the Galaxy S24 FE totally free. This midrange device gives you all of the years of software support and Galaxy AI features found in the flagship S24 series, just at a considerably lower price.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $649.99 (incl. free gift card) | Amazon - $649.99 (incl. free gift card) | Samsung - $649.99
✅Recommended if: you're a Verizon customer; you love Samsung Galaxy devices; you want a phone with long software support.
❌Skip this deal if: you prefer to buy your phones unlocked; you're looking for a good trade-in deal.
Sleek and versatile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE boasts a Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display with the efficiency of Samsung's very own Exynos 2400e processor under the hood. You also get seven years of OS and security updates guaranteed, plus Samsung's full suite of Galaxy AI software features (i.e., the same stuff found in the Galaxy S24 flagship lineup).
On the other hand, not every part of the phone may be as fan-friendly as Samsung would have you believe. After all, at $649.99, the Galaxy S24 FE isn't exactly cheap. If you prefer to buy your phones unlocked and can hold off a little while, I'd probably wait for the Black Friday sales to come along and slash prices on the Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24 Plus. Those are both better Samsung phones than the FE, and the upcoming sale events are sure to knock the prices down considerably.
But with all of that being said, if you're a Verizon customer (or you're willing to switch) and you're in the market for a new Samsung phone, this S24 FE deal really can't be beat.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.