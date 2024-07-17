Grab 25% OFF the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE during Prime Day, its lowest Amazon price yet this year!

Looking for a Samsung phone with flagship features under $500? This sweet deal on Amazon Prime Day knocks $150 off the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S23 FE.

Typically retailing at a reasonable $599.99, you can get the unlocked base model of this phone, in Mint, for $449.99. The S23 FE is a great value offering which launched just last October, featuring most of the specs from the Galaxy S22 flagship but with the latest Galaxy S24's design. It's one of the best Android phones you can buy today, especially if you are a Samsung fan looking to spend wisely on a basic flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $599.99 $449.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has most of the flagship specs of the Galaxy S22 and the design of the S24, but it comes with a lower price than both. With this great Prime Day deal, you can get 25% off on the 128GB model, bringing the price down to just $449.99. The S23 FE has the 2022 flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, IP68 rating, a triple-camera system with a 3x telephoto and 50MP main camera, and a beautiful 120Hz AMOLED display.

✅Recommended if: You want Samsung phone with flagship features but at a low price; you can live without cutting-edge tech like an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor; you want Galaxy AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: You need an efficient processor with minimal heating issues; you need a lightweight phone.

After skipping the Galaxy S22 FE model, we directly got the Galaxy S23 FE last year. The S23 FE is just the right size for a comfortable in-hand feel thanks to its 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The flat sides and rear camera modules look similar to the latest S24 series, so you won't be ashamed to flaunt it in public. It comes with Android 13 out of the box in the U.S., but it has four years of OS upgrades and the One UI 6.1 (Android 14) update has begun rolling out.

This phone offers the same large battery of 4,500mAh as the S22 Plus model, along with wireless charging support. The S23 FE has a main 50MP camera, an 8MP 3x telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide, giving you plenty of flexibility. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (a 2022 flagship SoC) is still plenty powerful for today's workloads, but bear in mind that it wasn't the most power-efficient chip, and it did struggle with thermal management.

With the S23 FE now under $500 with this Prime Day deal, it's also worth checking out the best cheap Android phones. The lowest recorded price for the FE on Amazon was $399.99 last November, but this 25% discount is still the lowest we've seen it in 2024, yet.