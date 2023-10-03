Samsung launches the Galaxy S23 FE with a more attractive price tag

What you need to know

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy S23 FE with its 6.4-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The floating camera design consists of a 50MP primary camera loaded with 3x zoom, Nightography, and VDIS for high-quality captures in multiple situations.

The S23 FE also features a 4,500mAh battery and 25W fast charging for gaining 50% charge in 30 minutes.

Consumers can pre-order the S23 FE for $599, with its market availability beginning on October 26.

Samsung's return to its fan edition (FE) devices is finally here, and with that, we're getting to lay our eyes on the Galaxy S23 FE. According to a press release, the latest FE arrives with a 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display, capable of taking your streaming and gaming to another level. The Korean OEM adds the S23 FE's display has been strengthened at its core to be a little more durable and easy on the eyes for longer use or when out during the day and night.

Powering the S23 FE's graphical and other software functions is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which was featured in last year's Galaxy S22. In fact, the Galaxy S23 FE is essentially the S22 in the body of an S23 and with a cheaper price tag.

This is evident by its relatively flat frame and floating triple camera design on its rear panel. Samsung states consumers will experience a 50MP primary sensor with 3x zoom, Nightography, and advanced digital image stabilization (VDIS) for capturing high-quality photos and videos in any situation.

Shoring up the main camera is a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

With a strong aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass 5 protecting the back of the S23 FE, users should find a little comfort in that regard. The latest Fan Edition device has also been given an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung is hopeful that the Galaxy S23 FE's "smart battery" can get them through the day with little to no problem. With that said, the Android device contains a pretty decent 4,500mAh battery that "intuitively adjusts to conserve energy." Additionally, if you ever find yourself short on time, the phone can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes with its 25W fast charger.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The phone will come in 128GB or 256GB storage sizes. Furthermore, consumers will find the device in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple colorways. But, if you're not quite feeling those, Samsung is exclusively offering the device in Tangerine and Indigo.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is available for pre-orders starting at $599, which is notably $100 cheaper than the launch price of the Galaxy S21 FE. The device will see its official market availability begin on October 26, with interested folk able to pick it up at T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, Samsung's official website, Samsung Experience Stores, and other retail and carrier partners.