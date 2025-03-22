News Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

Google Pixel 9a arrives

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Google's budget phone launched this week, and right off the bat, you see the Pixel 9a sports an all-new look, ditching its usual "Pixel-like" appearance for a sleek, flat rear panel that houses the camera array within the phone. While the big pill-shaped camera bump seems to be all but gone, the phone has the same rounded aluminum side rails as its predecessors.

For its display, the Pixel 9a gets a slightly bigger 6.3-inch pOLED screen but is 35% brighter than the Pixel 8a. It also arrives with a massive 5,100mAh, which is larger than the standard Pixel 9 model (4700mAh). The device gets Android 15 out of the box, the new Tensor G4 chip, and seven years of OS and security updates. It comes with an extended battery life of up to 30 hours, faster charging, and two new colorways: Iris and Peony. Starting at $499, it has a smaller 48MP primary lens, sticks to the 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP selfie camera.

But what about Pre-orders, you ask? Google usually makes its devices available for pre-order on launch day, but that isn't the case with the Pixel 9a. Google said in an email that the device will be going on sale sometime in April without an exact date of sale. In a statement to Android Central, Google noted a "component quality issue" affecting initial Pixel 9a units as the reason: "We're checking on a component quality issue that's affecting a small number of Pixel 9a devices."

EU Commission states Google Search and Play Store breached DMA

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

Alphabet, Google's parent company, is under investigation by the EU Commission. It posted its preliminary findings stating that two of Google's most used products are in breach of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Legislation brought about by the European Union to regulate big tech companies so that they don't favor their products over other players on the market— leveling the playing field for other tech companies.

The report claimed two things: First, Google Search showed results favoring Google at the top of the results page rather than similar services offered by third parties. Second, app developers who contribute to the Google Play Store should be allowed to steer customers to cheaper options other than the ones Google controls.

Responding to this report, Google stated in a blog post that, while the DMA aims at being fair to all players in the market, these rules are "having the opposite effect by hurting European businesses and consumers." However the company will continue to have discussions with the EU to come to a middle ground.

The 'Now Bar' on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Can we just say, better late than never? One UI 7 update of Galaxy devices finally has a launch date. Samsung announced this week that the official rollout for the stable version of the OS will arrive as early as April 7—for those in the company's home ground, Korea, at least. Folks in the U.S. have to wait for another three days post-launch, aka April 10, to be able to see the update pop up on their devices.

According to the announcement post, the first set of devices that will be lucky enough to experience the OS are the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. While other eligible devices will see a gradual rollout post-launch "in the coming weeks."

Verizon brings satellite texting to any device

(Image credit: Android Central)

Verizon announced it is bringing satellite texting to any device via "select" Android phones. Verizon will bring this feature to its U.S.-based customers first. The company states users can "send text messages to any other customer device via satellite when outside the reach of terrestrial cellular networks."

However, this feature won't show up on every Android phone. Users with a Samsung Galaxy S25 or Google Pixel 9 series phone can leverage its newly expanded satellite texting. Verizon's EVP & president of Global Network and Technology, Joe Russo, said in a statement, "This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are."

The company has started working on incorporating this feature as we speak. However, it will likely take two weeks before it's completely stable and ready.

Pebble is back with two new smartwatches

(Image credit: Core Devices LLC)

PebbleOS watches have made a comeback and how! Pebble's founder, Eric Migicovsky, in a new blog post announced the arrival of two new smartwatches: the Core 2 Duo and Time 2. These devices are launching under Migicovsky's new company, "Core Devices." Migicovsky states both watches are compatible with "thousands of your beloved Pebble apps."

Time 2 is a 1.5-inch e-paper display watch that will deliver "less glare and reflections" than its older watches. It has a 53% larger display with 88% more pixels, the Time 2 contains a heart rate monitor, as well as step and sleep-tracking capabilities. Core Devices had given the watch an IPX8 rating, too. The device also sports a microphone and speaker. The Time 2 is available for pre-orders for $225.

The second watch is the Core 2 Duo, which the company says is identical to the Pebble 2 — but it's been upgraded. This smartwatch features a smaller 1.2-inch black and white e-paper display with a lightweight polycarbonate frame and three physical buttons. Like Time 2, Core Devices states it is "targeting" an IPX8 water-resistant rating. For $149, it includes a 30-day battery life, a speaker, a barometer, and a compass sensor.

