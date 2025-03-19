What you need to know

Google Wallet is rolling out tap-to-pay for kids on Android, letting them make in-store purchases with their phones.

The feature is launching in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Spain, and Poland over the next few weeks.

Kids need approval from their parents to add a card, and parents can track spending or remove the card anytime.

Children can now install the Google Wallet app on their Android phones and start using tap-to-pay to make purchases in stores.

After first revealing the feature back in October, Google now says it's rolling it out in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Spain, and Poland in the next few weeks.

Google Wallet’s tap-to-pay system, similar to Apple's solution, lets users store payment information on their phones or smartwatches for easy use. Previously, kids under 13 couldn’t set up payment profiles, but that rule is changing, opening up the feature to younger users.

Kids can now use Google Wallet’s tap-to-pay feature to make contactless payments, unlocking it with a fingerprint, face scan, PIN, or passcode. The app lets them store things like gift cards and event tickets.

(Image credit: Google)

Parental controls keep things in check

To help parents manage their kids’ spending, there are a few built-in limits. First, kids can’t add a card to their wallet without a parent’s approval. Once a card is added, parents can monitor transactions and remove the card if needed. Plus, the cards can only be used for tap-to-pay in stores, meaning no online shopping is allowed.

The feature initially launched on the Fitbit Ace LTE. After it got a thumbs-up from users of the kid-friendly smartwatch, Google decided to bring it to Android devices managed through Family Link.

Google's move puts it in closer competition with Apple, which has long let kids use Apple Pay in stores through Apple Cash Family. But there's a big difference—Apple also allows online shopping and peer-to-peer payments, while Google Wallet sticks to in-store tap-to-pay only.

Anyway, Giving parents more control over their kids’ spending is a clear win for everyone.