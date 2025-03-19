Google finally rolls out fix for 'Untrusted Device' errors on older Chromecasts
The tech giant resolved disruptions that affected 2nd gen Chromecast and Chromecast Audio users early this month.
What you need to know
- The “Untrusted device” error early this month primarily affected older Chromecast and Chromecast Audio users and caused a significant inconvenience.
- Google now has provided specific firmware versions (1.56.467165 for 2nd gen Chromecast and 1.56.467166 for Chromecast Audio) and instructions for users to update their devices.
- For users who’d factory reset their devices, the search giant advises updating the Google Home app and setting up the affected devices again to resolve the issue.
Early this month, several older Chromecast owners reported issues with their devices as they were seeing “Untrusted device” errors. The issue was particularly faced by 2nd-generation Chromecast and Chromecast Audio users. While the search giant has already addressed the issue, it is now finally rolling out a fix.
Earlier this week, the Google Nest Team, in a corresponding support page, apologized for the inconvenience and disruption caused and further notes that they are “committed to ensuring all users are back up and running as quickly as possible.”
For users who’ve faced the issue and their devices still don't function as intended, the Google Nest team advises them to check the firmware version of the device — firmware version 1.56.467165 for 2nd gen Chromecast and firmware version 1.56.467166 for the Chromecast Audio — and follow with an accompanying instruction page.
Further, if their device doesn’t match the corresponding firmware version, users need to reboot their devices and start the update process, which seemingly should make the broken devices function normally.
When Google addressed the issue last week, it recommended users not factory reset their Chromecast devices. However, for those who have already done that, here's what you need to do.
Users are asked to update their Google Home app to the latest version (3.30.1.6 for Android and 3.30.106 for iOS) and set up the 2nd gen Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices again. The said app update roll out appears to have begun already, and users might be seeing the version in a couple of days.
We recommend users stay updated with the latest firmware and app versions to ensure they have a flawless streaming experience.
