Pre-ordered Nothing Phone 3a Pros reportedly get hit with a long shipping delay

What you need to know

Nothing was spotted sending out an email to consumers who pre-purchased a Phone 3a Pro, informing them of a shipping delay.

The email states the device will "ship before April 15," but it seems this delay has only impacted consumers in Europe.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a wealth of AI features with its Essential Spaces alongside a pre-launch OTA update for early, day one fixes/changes.

Nothing has been spotted sending out a saddening email to its consumers today (Mar. 20) about its recent smartphone launch.

A post by Dylan Roussel on X drew attention to the unexpected Nothing Community email for users who pre-ordered the Phone 3a Pro (via Android Police). According to Nothing, those who've pre-purchased the latest 3a Pro will receive their devices sometime in mid-April. The email states the devices will be "shipped before April 15."

The email adds that the delay is "due to demand," meaning a lot of others have been trying to get their hands on it and forced Nothing to slow things down. The company states it will continue to keep its consumers updated on the status of their pre-ordered Nothing Phone 3a Pro until it ships in mid-April.

The publication claims this delay will impact consumers in Europe more than other regions where Nothing's phone is available. It seems those in Spain and the U.S. are still on schedule, though color availability varies for the former.

It'll be worth keeping an eye on your email just as a precaution to ensure you're up to date on the status of your pre-ordered Phone 3a Pro.

Nothing Phones (3a) Pro orders are delayed

Nothing generated a lot of hype with its Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro launch during MWC 2025. While the duo picked up six years of "essential" updates and loads of new Nothing AI software, one of the standouts is the sheer upgraded camera arrays. Nothing also included a new physical button, the Essential Key, to produce its AI hub "Essential Spaces." From there, users will have full access to their device's AI features like voice notes, saved content, and more.

The Phone 3a runs for $379 while the Pro version goes for $459. However, it's worth noting that both devices are currently sold out in the U.S., leaving Nothing's expected restock to take place "within 2 months" for the Phone 3a.

Interestingly, Nothing was quick to begin updating and refining its Phone 3a Pro experience with a pre-launch OTA update ten days ago (on Mar. 10). The company focused on the cameras by giving users a way to access camera presets, as well as the option of sharing those with others. The Essential Spaces also grabbed a QoL update that lets users save what's on the screen and add a note/voice recording when saving it.