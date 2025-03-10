Nothing Phone 3a Pro gets its first update bringing camera improvements

What you need to know

After introducing the Phone 3a series last week, Nothing already has a new update to the Pro model.

It introduces the ability to import and export camera presets as part of camera enhancements.

With overall system-wide improvements, the update also comprises improvements to the Nothing Gallery app.

Last Monday, Nothing introduced its brand-new phones, the Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro models. They will be available for pre-orders starting this Tuesday (March 11) in certain regions. Meanwhile, the Phone 3a Pro already has a new update bringing camera improvements and more.

It appears Nothing is making sure the Phone 3a Pro’s first experience for users should be hassle-free and is already bringing an update before the device’s availability to the masses. Tipster Ishan Agarwal on X has shared the latest changelog of the Phone 3a Pro update, which seems to have rolled out over the weekend.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro received another pre-launch OTA.Very interesting 📸 camera update too.You can now share & import Camera Presets. The device also gains support for cube files for custom filters. #Phone3aPro pic.twitter.com/G3tIWUKSjSMarch 9, 2025

The camera enhancements, per the changelog, include new camera presets for quick access, which can be shared and imported. The ability to share these presets also means exchanging your favorite camera settings and filters with others or within the Nothing community.

Additionally, users can also expect support for importing cube files to use their custom filters. For the unaware, (dot)cube is a specific file format for volumetric data that includes a color grading preset.

Other than these additions, in terms of camera, the Phone 3a Pro owners can also experience better overall camera performance, clarity improvements in macro mode, and refinements for portrait for accurate bokeh.

Essential Space is another interesting feature introduced with the Phone 3a series, which is accompanied by a new Essential Key on the phone placed on the right pane. It is AI-powered and, as the name suggests, does essential stuff on your phone, and the new firmware is also bringing improvements to it.

After the update, users can quickly press to save what’s on their screen and “add notes, long press to instantly record voice notes while saving.” Then there are new Essential Space widgets included with the update that let users view their content directly on their home and lock screens.

For a better user experience, Nothing is also revamping the home page and detail page. Moreover, there is also a new “Upcoming” section to manage essential tasks in a single place. Lastly, there are smart insights, which can now be displayed in users’ preferred system language.

On the other hand, there are some other improvements incorporated in the latest firmware, which according to the changelog:

Added AI-powered face and scene classification to Nothing Gallery.

Fine-tuned interaction and user experience in Nothing Gallery.

Introduced a power-off password verification feature. Find it in settings by searching for ‘Power off verify.’

Addressed various bugs for a more stable experience.

It is encouraging to see Nothing already rolling out updates right before the preorders, which began on March 11. The Phone 3a Pro starts at Rs 29,999 for the 128GB variant, and the 256GB model costs Rs 31,999 for the Indian market. In the U.S., however, the company is selling the Phone 3a series through the Nothing Beta Program.