Google does the right thing by delaying Pixel 9a pre-orders

A 'component quality issue' with initial Pixel 9a units means the mid-ranger isn't available for pre-order at launch.

The Iris, Peony, Obsidian, and Porcelain Google Pixel 9a arrayed in a rainbow on a brown desk surface.
(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Google just unveiled the Pixel 9a, bringing a fresh design to its mid-range devices along with the usual slate of upgrades. It gets the Tensor G4 — same as the Pixel 9 Pro XL — alongside a new 48MP camera and 13MP wide-angle lens, and a huge 5100mAh battery.

Google usually makes its devices available for pre-order on launch day, but that isn't the case with the Pixel 9a; instead, the device will be going on sale sometime in April. In a statement to Android Central, Google noted a "component quality issue" affecting initial Pixel 9a units as the reason: "We're checking on a component quality issue that's affecting a small number of Pixel 9a devices."

This is absolutely the right move; Google's devices have been disproportionately affected by issues in the past, so it makes sense that the brand is being cautious this time. Google didn't go into any detail as to what component is at fault, only stating that the device will be available from next month.

The Iris, Peony, Obsidian, and Porcelain Google Pixel 9a in a jumbled pile on a brown desk surface.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Google is clearly being ambitious with the Pixel 9a. While its predecessors retained the same design as their siblings, the Pixel 9a switches up the styling, and the flatter look along with a new camera island that sits flush with the body differentiates it considerably from the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

Just like the regular Pixels, AI is a key area of focus with the Pixel 9a, with Google bringing most of its on-device features to the mid-range device. There's a new thermal solution that should make it a better gaming phone — overheating was a big problem on last year's Pixel 8a. Google is also guaranteeing seven years of Android OS and security updates, which means the 9a will get more software updates than any other phone in this segment.

Debuting at $499, the Pixel 9a has the potential to be a terrific mid-ranger, and while I don't like waiting, it's better to do so in this instance — it ensures we get a device that doesn't have hardware issues out of the box. It's a refreshing change of pace from Google, and I'm doubly excited to see what the Pixel 9a has to offer.

Harish Jonnalagadda
Harish Jonnalagadda
Senior Editor - Asia

Harish Jonnalagadda is Android Central's Senior Editor of Asia. In his current role, he oversees the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, networking products, and AV gear. He has been testing phones for over a decade, and has extensive experience in mobile hardware and the global semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.

