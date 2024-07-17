Google just knocked ANOTHER $50 off the Pixel 8 Pro for Prime Day's last day

For Prime Day's first day, Google dropped $250 off the Pixel 8 Pro, making it a great deal that you could feel good about. But the second half of Prime Day is seeing an even steeper discount, slashing $300 off Google's best Pixel phone and dropping it to the historic low price of $699.

That's the best deal we've ever seen on an unlocked Pixel 8 Pro and it's just in time because Prime Day ends at the close of business today. Right now, Amazon has the Bay Blue and Obsidian Black colorways of the Google Pixel 8 Pro at this historically low price, while the cream variant is still at the previously low price of $749. Definitely grab this one before it's gone!

The deal

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 $699 at Amazon Getting a brand new flip phone for less than the price of a regular slab phone is hard to believe, but it's totally real on Prime Day. Amazon has knocked $420 off the regular price of the Z Flip 5 just for today, meaning now is the best time to experience Samsung's best flip features without paying the extra high price of the Z Flip 6. Price comparison: Walmart - $699 | Best Buy - $749

✅Recommended if: You value a smartphone's camera above all else. Google Pixel phones do a lot well and are granted seven years of software updates from Google, but the camera shines through the competition no matter the year. If you're a parent or just have lots of pets you love taking pictures of, the Pixel 8 Pro is going to make you very happy.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't mind paying a bit more money for the upcoming Pixel 9 series. We expect Google to announce it just next month but it's guaranteed to be hundreds more than this deal. Still, don't be surprised when you see the Pixel 9 to appear soon.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the best phone Google has ever made, bar none. I called it "King of the Androids" in my review last November because of the huge paradigm shift Google delivered with its new AI features. Tons of phones have many similar features these days but it was Google who started the trend and still does it best.

In fact, features like Audio Magic Eraser simply can't be found on any other phone series on the market, and Video Boost remains one of the best Pixel 8 Pro-exclusive features for enhancing any video taken with the phone.

As I said previously, the Pixel 8 Pro is a master of taking photos of your pets or kids, as Google's built-in AI smarts can understand what's happening in the scene and adjust parameters to capture the best photo. This means that the phone takes dozens of photos every second and analyzes them to find the best one, often taking bits and pieces of each photo to create the ideal image.

Maybe even cooler is the Best Take feature which lets you choose the "best face" from anyone in a photo when you take several photos in a row. That's great for group shots where everyone might not be looking at the camera at the same time.

Now, if you're looking to outfit your Pixel 8 Pro as I've got mine in the photo above, you'll need the Thinborne Pixel 8 Pro case and the Spigen Magnetic Ring Plate Adapter. The Thinborne case isn't on sale for Prime Day but, thankfully, the Spigen ring is and it adds brilliant MagSafe compatibility to your Pixel 8 Pro so you can use it with the best MagSafe accessories.

Thinborne Pixel 8 Pro aramid fiber case: $45 at Amazon It's not on sale today but it's the best thin case you'll ever buy. Plus, it comes with a tempered glass screen protector so you can ensure your new Pixel 8 Pro is free from scratches and protected from drops.

Spigen MagSafe ring: $29 $15 at Amazon Add MagSafe to your Pixel 8 Pro with this little ring and be amazed at how easy it is to use wireless charging or any MagSafe accessory like rings or stands. Plus, half off for Prime Day isn't anything to sneeze at!

Of course, you probably know by now that the Google Pixel 9 is right around the corner, hence the steep discount for last year's model. While we don't expect a revelatory release this year, Google looks to be changing up the style of the Pixel in a pretty monumental way.

Newer doesn't always mean better — and it's probably going to cost you a lot more money — but it could be worth waiting for if you have to have the latest and greatest.