Forget the S25, the Google Pixel 9 just scored a Black Friday discount at Best Buy

The Galaxy S25 series is finally set to be revealed during Samsung Unpacked tomorrow, but why wait for the main event when you can score an amazing Google Pixel 9 deal right now? Best Buy is currently carving $250 off the popular flagship phone when you activate through a carrier, knocking the price down to just $549. Skip activation and you'll still score $150 off the unlocked Pixel, zero hassle involved and no trade-in required.

Pixel magic at a midrange price

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $549 with activation at Best Buy Pick up the Google Pixel 9 from Best Buy today and you'll receive a whopping $250 discount when you activate through your carrier. If you prefer to buy your devices unlocked, you can skip the activation process and score a $150 price drop. There's also some trade-in credit up for grabs if you're looking to ditch and old or broken device. ✅Recommended if: you value great cameras, AI features, and long software support in your devices. ❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather wait for the next Galaxy smartphone; you can get a better deal through your wireless carrier. 👀Alternative deal: get $400 off the Pixel 9, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

As detailed in our Pixel 9 review, Google's latest flagship offers some significant improvements over its predecessor and comes pretty darn close to reaching the power of its more-expensive Pro sibling. The 12GB of RAM and Tensor G4 chipset offer enough processing power to handle nearly all tasks with ease, plus you get loads of AI-powered software features and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed. Like most Google phones, the Pixel 9 also features great haptics and battery life, and the 120Hz AMOLED display could easily rival any of the best Android phones on the market.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The big question now is how will the Samsung Galaxy S25 challenge Google's flagship? Rumors and leaks thus far have suggested that the Galaxy S25 will boast some pretty impressive specs and software features, but how much will you actually notice the difference with regular use?

If you're a massive Samsung fan, my advice would be to wait a day and see what the new flagship series has to offer, especially if you can manage a trade-in deal once the Galaxy S25 preorder deals go live. But if you simply want a great phone at a great price right now, then skip all of the Unpacked festivities and order the Google Pixel 9 through Best Buy today.

Still curious about the Galaxy S25 series? Sign up for the Galaxy Reserve program using your name and email address and you'll be guaranteed to receive a $50 voucher, plus up to $1,250 of trade-in credit when preorder deals go live. There's zero risk and no obligation to buy if you change your mind after seeing the phones.