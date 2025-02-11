Forget the S25, Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has sent the Google Pixel 9 Pro soaring back to its Black Friday price

As you might have noticed, a lot of Presidents' Day sales are going live this week, and I just found one Google Pixel deal that deserves your special attention. The Google Pixel 9 Pro, easily one of the best phones on the market today, is currently chilling with a $200 discount at Best Buy, marking the same low price that we saw during last year's Black Friday sales.

Indeed, Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has no shortage of excellent deals on Android phones, tablets, and wearables, but if you're looking for an AI-powered flagship with great cameras to match, then this discount on the Pixel 9 Pro can't be beat.

Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $999 $799 at Best Buy Pick up the smaller Google Pixel 9 Pro from Best Buy today and you'll score a whopping $200 discount, the same record-smashing price drop that we saw during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities last fall. If you need something bigger, upgrade to the Pixel 9 Pro XL and you'll receive the same discount.

✅Recommended if: you want a modern flagship phone with AI features, long software support, and some of the best cameras in the biz; you prefer to buy your phones unlocked.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a phone with a bigger screen or a built-in stylus; you need more than 128GB of base storage; you're looking for a trade-in opportunity.

The Google Pixel 9 series was released last October and the Pro/Pro XL quickly rose through the ranks to become one of our favorite Android phones on the market. Straight out of the box you get a unique, thoughtfully-designed flagship with a glorious 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display and durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP68 construction. Under the hood, the phone boasts the efficient Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and loads of useful AI features, plus you're guaranteed to receive seven years of OS/security updates.

As detailed in our 4/5-star review, the Pixel 9 Pro faces challenges in the form of its two biggest rivals, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13, but both of those phones are currently a lot more expensive than Google's flagship. With regular, day-to-day use, the difference in performance between the three phones is also pretty marginal, so it's not like you're sacrificing much by going with the Pixel. In other words, if you know you like Google phones and you're looking for a good deal, look no further than the Pixel 9 Pro at Best Buy,