Epic! You can finally get a FREE Galaxy S25 without a trade-in at Verizon — here's how

If you're sick of every Galaxy S25 deal requiring a trade-in, I have some good news for you: Verizon has just launched a preorder opportunity that could get you the base model S25 for free if you order before February 7th, and all you need to do is add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan.

The free phone comes in the form of $799.99 in promo credits over 36 months, and you don't need to deal with the hassle of a trade-in. The only catch is that the plan in question, Unlimited Ultimate, is quite expensive if you're only adding one line. Still, if you have the budget and you're interested in one of the best unlimited plans around, this S25 deal is an awesome opportunity.

✅Recommended if: you want a new AI-powered smartphone with great performance and years of software support; you're looking to upgrade or change wireless providers.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current wireless plan; you have an old or broken device to trade in; you prefer to buy your phones unlocked.

Starting at $90 per month (before you add any multi-line discounts or AutoPay), the Unlimited Ultimate plan gets you unlimited talk, text, and premium data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, plus you get 60GB of mobile hotspot data, international coverage in over 210 countries worldwide, 1080p HD streaming quality, and a lot of other fun perks.

Sure, it's Verizon's most expensive plan, but you're getting a lot of bang for the buck (before you even consider the value of the free S25). You can also lower the price considerably by adding multiple lines or taking advantage of one of the best Verizon deals of the month.