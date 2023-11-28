Don't tell Best Buy, but this great cheap phone is still 50% off after Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday sales have come to an end, but there are still some great phone deals hanging around if you know where to look. Sifting through the wreckage this morning, I noticed that Best Buy is still selling the OnePlus Nord N30 for just $149.99 with activation, which is an epic 50% discount on an excellent 2023 phone.

The OnePlus Nord N30 boasts a bright 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a large 5,000mAh battery that charges up quick, and the efficiency of the Snapdragon 695 chip. It even comes with a headphone jack, which is a rarity nowadays. Looking at these specs —and that $299.99 starting price tag — it's no wonder we included the N30 in our list of the best cheap Android phones that money can buy. And thanks to this leftover Cyber Monday deal, it's cheaper than ever before. The only catch is that you'll need to activate the device through Best Buy to get the discount.

The "best design" cheap Android phone of 2023 gets a whopping 50% discount

OnePlus Nord N30 5G 128GB: $299.99 $149.99 with activation at Best Buy Although most Cyber Monday sales have ended, you can still grab a OnePlus Nord N30 for just $150 with activation at Best Buy. That's a whopping 50% discount, and there's no trade-in required. If you'd rather not activate today, Best Buy will still give you $70 off, making the unlocked N30 just $229.99 Brought to you by the good folks at OnePlus, the Nord N30 offers endless bang for the buck in the form of a Snapdragon chip, a vibrant 120Hz display, and lots of useful software features in Oxygen OS. Price comparison: Amazon - $227.69 (Used) | OnePlus - $299.99

