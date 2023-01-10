This week only, Visible is giving away free earbuds and gift cards when you buy select Android phones

We've seen plenty of great Visible deals over the years, but the carrier just launched a wild promotion that has stopped us in our tracks. Pick up a select Android phone while transferring your existing phone number and the Verizon-owned carrier will hook you up with a virtual gift card worth up to $200 and a pair of Anker Soundcore wireless earbuds for 100% free. They'll even slash an additional $100 off the price of the phone, just for kicks. They're calling it the "New Year, New Price" (opens in new tab) promotion, and it might just be the best Visible deal that we've ever seen.

Sure, premium Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are included in the flash sale, but plenty of affordable phones are in there as well. For example, if you've had your eye on the Google Pixel 6a for a while, simply join Visible and transfer your number, and you'll get a total of $335 in savings and free stuff. Since the Pixel 6a typically retails for around $449, that's one heck of a deal.

This week only, save big on smartphones at the Visible Android Flash Sale If you've been thinking about switching to Visible, now's your chance. Transfer your number and Visible will give you a free virtual gift card with a balance of up to $200, wireless earbuds, and $100 off when you buy select Android phones. With wireless plans starting at just $30 a month, Visible is one of the best alternative carriers around, using Verizon's massive network to provide unlimited talk, text, and 5G/4G LTE data, a free mobile hotspot, and no hidden fees or taxes.

This flash sale is only around until February 17th, so the clock is ticking. You'll receive the virtual gift card via email after making three months of on-time service payments, but once you get it, you can spend that money almost anywhere online, from Amazon and Best Buy to Uber Eats and Southwest Airlines. Keep reading for a list of our favorite Android phones that are included in the promotion.

