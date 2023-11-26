Mint Mobile is apparently just giving away wireless service for Cyber Monday
Buy three, get three free!
There have been so many Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals flying around lately that it's been nearly impossible to keep up, but this offer from Mint Mobile deserves some particular attention. If you're a new customer, buy any three-month plan from the carrier and you'll get an additional three months for 100% free. It's as simple as that.
Since Mint Mobile's plans start at just $15 per month for three months of the affordable 5GB plan, this deal could be getting you half a year of wireless service for as little as $7.50 per month. Even if you opt for Mint's most-expensive Unlimited plan with this Cyber Monday deal, the price still breaks down to just $15 per month for six months of wireless service. Think about that price and think about how much you're currently paying for wireless. The answer is clear.
Mint Mobile Cyber Monday deal: Buy three months, get three months free
Thinking about switching to Mint? New customers who buy any three-month plan through the carrier will get an additional three months for free. Mint Mobile is no slouch when it comes to coverage either; all plans give you access to T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus unlimited talk and text, free calling to Mexico and Canada, and a mobile hotspot.
Google Pixel 7 Pro Bundle:
$899 $299, plus six months of wireless with any six-month plan at Mint Mobile
If you need a phone alongside your new wireless carrier, consider this deal that gives you $600 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro AND six months of free wireless service when you buy any six-month plan at Mint. In other words, you could be getting a full year of T-Mobile-powered wireless alongside our favorite Android phone of 2022 for as little as $389 (or $33 per month).
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.