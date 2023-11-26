Mint Mobile is apparently just giving away wireless service for Cyber Monday

There have been so many Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals flying around lately that it's been nearly impossible to keep up, but this offer from Mint Mobile deserves some particular attention. If you're a new customer, buy any three-month plan from the carrier and you'll get an additional three months for 100% free. It's as simple as that.

Since Mint Mobile's plans start at just $15 per month for three months of the affordable 5GB plan, this deal could be getting you half a year of wireless service for as little as $7.50 per month. Even if you opt for Mint's most-expensive Unlimited plan with this Cyber Monday deal, the price still breaks down to just $15 per month for six months of wireless service. Think about that price and think about how much you're currently paying for wireless. The answer is clear.

Mint Mobile Cyber Monday deal: Buy three months, get three months free Thinking about switching to Mint? New customers who buy any three-month plan through the carrier will get an additional three months for free. Mint Mobile is no slouch when it comes to coverage either; all plans give you access to T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus unlimited talk and text, free calling to Mexico and Canada, and a mobile hotspot.