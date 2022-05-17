Best wallet & folio cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is the type of phone you can do so much with. Its sizeable 6.6-inch screen, 2,340 x 1,080 FHD+ display, triple camera with the ability to take up to 50MP photos and 8K videos, and 4,500 mAh battery makes the phone a dream to get you through the day. But you should protect it with a case, and a wallet or folio case will allow you to store a few essential cards and cash, leaving your wallet at home. We've rounded up the best wallet and folio cases for the Galaxy S22+.

Here are our picks for the best wallet & folio cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus

Shieldon Case for Galaxy S22+ Top Pick With eight color options, this premium genuine cowhide leather case boasts a flip form factor so you can close the flap to protect the phone, then open it to reveal not only the device but also a few slots for holding cards and ID. The hidden side pocket is a nice touch for bringing along some emergency cash, and the RFID shielding will protect your precious data from scanners. View at Amazon Petocase Folio Case for Galaxy S22+ Fun and floral Make a statement with this floral leather folio for the phone that screams fun night on the town. The playful embossed mandala floral pattern is complemented by the included wristlet so you can bring this along like you would a standard wristlet or clutch. Inside, it holds cards, cash, and more. The built-in kickstand is great for travel so you can prop it up to watch videos, make calls, and more. Choose from one of three pastel-like colors. View at Amazon TUCCH Wallet Case for Galaxy S22+ The professional look Sometimes, you just want a professional-looking case that's suitable for everything from work or school to a night out. In this case (pun intended), this TUCCH PU leather case will fit the bill. Opt for one of the more basic colors, like black or grey, and protect your phone with the folio design plus hold up to three cards and some cash. The magnetic flap is secure and the kickstand means you can prop it up, too. View at Amazon Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S22 + Go retro Go retro with this vintage-styled case made of genuine leather that comes with a viewing stand and slots for accommodating up to three cards. With six color options from which to choose, the elegant patina and suede-like finish add a touch of luxury to the premium phone. Plus, it comes with a one-year warranty. View at Amazon BlackBrook Case Samsung Galaxy S22+ Case with Wallet Removable insert Sometimes you want a wallet/folio case, sometimes you don't. This case is perfect as a two-in-one since the leather wallet case inside the folio can be removed so you still get protection for the phone if you decide to take it out. The flip cover includes slots for up to four cards, plus a hidden slot inside for more cards, tickets, or cash. It offers a built-in kickstand as well. You'll pay more for this case, but the versatility and premium leather materials make it worth it. View at Amazon Smartish Galaxy S22+ Wallet Case Unique design Unlike the other cases that employ a folio design, this wallet case takes a different approach: it's a hard case with a thumb slot and built-in spring where you can store up to three cards and some cash inside the back. The textured sides make it easy to hold while the hard case offers added protection for the phone. View at Amazon

Which is the best wallet & folio case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus?

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is the perfect middle-of-the-road phone in Samsung's latest line, offering a traditional form factor, powerful performance, and reasonable battery life. You'll be bringing it with you everywhere, but you might also want to leave your wallet at home sometimes. This is where one of the best wallet & folio cases for Samsung Galaxy S22+ come in.

We appreciate the design of the Shieldon Case for Galaxy S22+ which has all of the elements you'd want, including protection, spots for cards and cash, and a built-in kickstand along with a premium look and feel. But if you prefer a more traditional non-folio-style case, the Smartish case employs a really unique design that keeps your cards protected and easy to access with just a slide of your thumb.

If you'd prefer other types of protective cases, check out our round-up of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ cases you can buy, including everything from silicone to hard and ultra-rugged case options.