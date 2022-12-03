Best Samsung Galaxy A13 screen protectors 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is touted as being both premium and affordable. With a gorgeous 6.6-inch Infinity-V FHD+ display (slightly smaller 6.5-inch screen for the A13 5G), long-lasting battery, and glossy finish, it’s the type of phone you’ll want to keep at the hip 24/7…when it isn’t being used in your hands, that is. That means protecting it both with a case as well as a screen protector. Finding the right Samsung Galaxy A13 screen protector means looking for one that is easy to apply, won’t impact the touch sensitivity of the screen, and is, of course, designed to fit the device perfectly.

Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) 3-pack Not only does this screen protector come with three in a pack, it also includes a lifetime replacement warranty. Designed to specifically fit the screen of the Galaxy A13 4G, the Mr. Shield tempered glass protector uses silicone adhesives to ensure it can be easily installed and, if needed, removed. The lovely box means it would make a perfect gift, too. Jeywiry Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) 3-pack, case-friendly This screen protector set includes multiple tempered glass screen protectors for the Galaxy A13 (they fit the A13 5G model as well), and also comes with as many protectors for the camera lenses. Easy to install, it maintains the transparency of the touch screen and offers protection against scratches, fingerprints, and drops. Keep in mind that it only covers the viewable window of the phone, not the curved edges. If this is a dealbreaker, you can find full coverage protectors elsewhere on this list. TQGLY Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) 3-pack Also made of tempered glass, the TQLGY screen protector includes a trio of protectors for the screen along with as many for the camera lenses. Protecting the entire surface of the screen against drops, bumps, or accidental scratches, you’ll still be able to see everything from videos to websites in their full glory. There’s even extra space around the borders for putting on a case without impacting the protector. Note that the camera lens protector is compatible with most cases, so double check the case fits before putting them on. This case should fit the A13 5G model as well as the A13 4G. Ailun Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) 3-pack With close to 5,000 4+-star reviews, Amazon customers can’t be wrong. This screen protector, which fits both the A13 and A13 5G, is affordable, case-friendly, and provides the anti-scratch protection you need for the phone without impacting the touch sensitivity and view of the screen. It is precisely laser cut so you won’t even know it’s there once it has been installed. Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) 2-pack Simple, affordable, and from a reputable brand that makes screen protectors its literal business, the Supershieldz screen protectors are anti-scratch and bubble-free. Crafted with rounded edges to perfectly fit the phone’s screen, you’ll be able to freely plop the phone in a purse, backpack, or back pocket without worrying about scratching up the screen. It’s designed for the A13 5G model. iVoler Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) 4-pack, comes with accessories Designed to fit both the Galaxy A13 and A13 5G, the iVoler tempered glass screen protector comes with an easy installation frame for those who have a hard time positioning screen protectors properly. Just 0.33mm thin, it comes with additional accessories beyond the installation frame, including dry/wet wipes and dust removal stickers. It’s the perfect item for gifting, all packaged in a box that makes the set look much more expensive than it actually is.

Before delving into the best Galaxy A13 screen protectors, keep in mind that there are two versions of this phone: the Galaxy A13 5G was introduced in December 2021 and the Samsung Galaxy A13, which operates on the 4G network, shortly followed in early 2022.

There’s a slight difference in size between them. With respect to the displays, the 5G version has a 6.5-inch PLS TFT 720 x 1,600 pixel, 270ppi display and is made of tempered glass while the Galaxy A13 has a slightly smaller 6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,408-pixel 400ppi display made of Corning Gorilla Glass. Unlike with a fitted case, many screen protectors are interchangeable between the two given the very slight difference in screen size and the fact that many protectors leave a slight border around the sides anyway.

With that said, some manufacturers confirm compatibility with one phone or the other and not both. Before deciding on the right screen protector, make sure you’re choosing from the appropriate list above based on which phone you have.

So, which is best? Mr. Shield makes great screen protectors, and its tempered glass one comes in a lovely package that would make it a great gift, as does the iVoler Screen Protector. If you’re buying for yourself and the boxed presentation isn’t a big deal, the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector will offer the nicest fit for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, with a specially fitted design that doesn’t just cover the front but also the contours on the curved sides as well.

