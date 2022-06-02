Best Samsung Galaxy A13 cases 2022

The Galaxy A13 is an impressive little phone with solid hardware, Android 12, and the promise of two OS upgrades. While it lacks 5G, this affordable phone can last for several years as long as you keep it protected in one of the best cases. While each person's needs will be different, most people will be happy with a slim protective case that gives the built-in Gorilla Glass 5 a better chance of survival during a high-velocity encounter with the ground. You can also add a splash of color to your phone since Samsung has elected to only release this model in black.

These are the best cases to protect your Galaxy A13

Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case Vibrant colors The Nano Pop case is one of the more vibrant case options available in a color called blueberry navy. The inside is a bright yellow with the accents visible around the cameras. The interior padding combined with the hard plastics on the outside give this case extra drop protection without making your phone too thick to slide in a pocket. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) OtterBox Prefix Series Case Slim protection A slim case made from high-quality materials can be all most people need in a phone case. This is a hard case with soft grip edges so you don't have to compromise protection for usability. It features raised edges to better protect your display and cameras on the back. This case is available in clear or black with a utilitarian textured finish. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Foluu Flip Cover Wallet All in one This wallet case helps you lighten your load with room for three cards, cash, and your phone. There are holes punched for the ear speaker so you can take calls without leaving the case open as well. It's also handy that this case can prop up your phone making it a great way to enjoy video content on the 6.6-inch LCD panel. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) OtterBox Commuter Series Lite Case Bulky and reliable The Commuter Series Lite is designed to provide excellent protection without too much extra bulk. You still get OtterBox's two-piece design with a shell and slip cover for drop and impact protection. The raised edges can help prevent cracks when the phone is dropped on an uneven surface like gravel which can have raised impact points. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Foluu Liquid Gel Silicone Case Colorful expression There's nothing wrong with a cheap silicone case for adding some light protection to your phone. This case comes in four colors with black, blue, green, and purple so you can get a case that fits your personality. You can even get multiple colors and switch every day thanks to the easy installation that comes with a simple silicone case. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cresee Clear Protective Case Focused protection While shoulder pads aren't quite in vogue anymore, they can go a long way to protect your phone from drops. This clear protective case has extra impact protection on the four corners of the phone where drops can cause the most damage. The clear plastic helps preserve the look of the original finish of the phone with precise camera cutouts. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Caseology Athlex dual-layer case Extra padding The Caseology Athlex is a padded phone case designed for an active lifestyle. This case gives your phone some extra protection from falls with two layers of protection. The case is made to be easy to grip so you can easily keep ahold of your phone while working out. You can also choose a version with orange accent colors to stand out. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) UNPEY Shockproof Silicone Slim Cover Protection on the front and back This case aims to be a complete solution for protecting your phone with thick silicone on the back and a screen protector built-in. While the Gorilla Glass 5 of the A13 should stand up to a fair amount of abuse, some people, like construction workers, need a little more impact protection. The edges are raised for a bit more falling protection as well. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cresee PU Leather Wallet Flip Cover Protection with a leather finish No, it's not real leather but it looks the part and with the choice between a brown, black, and tan finish, this case can be a good match for your handbag or accessories like a watch strap. This case can hold three cards as well as cash and has holes punched in the top so you can take calls without leaving it open. It even works as a kickstand. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Find the right case for your daily needs

The Galaxy A series is one of Samsung's most impressive creations bringing the cost of good hardware down so more people can afford to buy a phone outright and avoid getting locked into a carrier. In fact, the Galaxy A phones are comfortably some of the best cheap Android phones you can buy. The A13 with its high-resolution 1080x2408 LCD panel features Gorilla Glass 5 on the screen and runs Android 12 with two OS upgrades promised to keep the phone up-to-date.

If you're looking for a lot of protection and don't mind the bulk, the OtterBox Commuter Lite is a good pick with plenty of drop protection and a familiar look and feel. This case has raised edges to help with drops on uneven surfaces like gravel. It's also available in pink if you want to add a bit more color to the safe black color of the A13.

Most people will be quite happy with a thinner case that allows the Galaxy A13 to slip easily into a pocket while providing a reasonable increase in protection. The Caseology Nano Pop hits both marks with two layers of protection and a bright splash of yellow on the back for a bit of fun. This case managed to keep its look mostly professional while still managing to stand out in a sea of uninspired black shells.