Best phone deals of the week — historic Pixel 7 Pro discounts, Prime Day 2.0, and more

In this weekly column, resident deal expert Patrick Farmer rounds up the five best phone deals of the week, from sweet trade-in opportunities to record-smashing discounts.

It's going to be an exciting fall season for tech-focused bargain hunters. Apple just dropped an entire lineup of smartphones, there's a new Pixel apparently just around the corner, and Amazon has just confirmed the second Prime Day shopping event of the year.

This new sale, which has been given the oddly specific name "Prime Big Deal Days" is set to kick off on October 10th and will run for 48 hours. In preparation for the sale event, Amazon is apparently getting an early start by discounting a bunch of our favorite Android phones, from innovative foldables to budget bricks and everything in between. And as you might expect, other retailers are following suit with great deals of their own.

Suffice to say, there are so many discounts nowadays that I'm launching this weekly series to keep up with all of the best phone deals as they're announced. For nearly a decade, I've spent my workdays scouring the web in search of the best deals, comparing prices, and weighing the risks and benefits of each offer. Now I'm using this experience to share the five best phone deals of the week below. Didn't find anything today? Check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts.

Five best phone deals this week

1. Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: $899 $649 at Amazon It's one of our favorite phones that money can buy, so naturally the Google Pixel 7 Pro deserves the top spot when it gets a stellar 28% discount from Amazon. That's the cheapest that the phone has ever been through the retailer, plus you get the power of the Tensor G2 processor and some of the best camera tech on the market. Price check: Best Buy - $649

2. OnePlus 11 5G 256GB: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy As we described in our review, the OnePlus 11 is an eye-catching flagship with a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, large battery, and some cutting-edge internal hardware. Best Buy is currently dropping a sweet $150 off the 256GB phone, plus you'll get three months of YouTube Premium for free. Go for the 128GB version and you'll get $100 off instead. Price check: Amazon - $649.99

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB (Phantom Black): Free storage upgrade, plus up to $1,200 off with trade-in at Samsung The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a lot of impressive things going for it, but the steep price tag is not one of them. Buy the foldable phone from Samsung and you can lessen the blow with a free storage upgrade (a $120 value) and up to $1,200 of trade-in credit. That said, if you don't have an old phone to trade in, you might be better off grabbing the phone from one of the retailers below or picking up a refurbished model. Price check: Amazon - $1,619.99 | Best Buy - $1,919.99

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB: $1,119.99 $909.99 at Amazon Speaking of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the most innovative and sophisticated devices around, pairing flagship-quality specs with loads of software support and a new-and-improved cover display. For the first time ever, Amazon is slashing over $200 off the price of the 512GB model, bringing it to a new record low of $909.99. Will the price of the Z Flip 5 drop even further when the Prime Big Deal Days sale hits? Only time will tell, but I wouldn't bet on it. Price check: Best Buy - $1,119.99