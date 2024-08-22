The best Google Pixel 9 deals of August 2024 — free gift cards, trade-in discounts, and more

The preorder period has come to an end, but if you missed the early sales, there is still no shortage of Google Pixel 9 deals ready for the taking. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL both hit store shelves on August 22nd, and while we'll (strangely) have to wait until September 4th for the Pixel 9 Pro to be released, it shouldn't be too difficult to find a deal on any of Google's flagship devices. No matter which phone you're seeking, the best Google Pixel 9 deals will be found in this guide.

The offers on display include sweet trade-in opportunities alongside storage upgrades, free gift cards, and more. If you can't find what you're looking for yet, feel free to bookmark this page and check back later: new deals are sure to arise in the coming weeks, they may just look a wee bit different.

Google Pixel 9 deals

Scheduled for release on August 22nd, the base model Google Pixel 9 starts at $799 for the 128GB version and $899 for the 256GB phone. Both configurations boast 12GB of RAM straight out of the box, plus you'll enjoy the efficiency of the new Tensor G4 chipset alongside an improved 4,700mAh battery and loads of AI-powered software features.

Google Store: free $100 store credit, up to $800 off with trade-in The Google Store kicked off the preorder festivities with a deal that gets you a free $100 voucher, plus up to $800 of trade-in credit, when you purchase and activate the Google Pixel 9 through its site. The preorder period may be over, but this deal is still going strong.

Best Buy: free $100 gift card, plus up to $800 off with trade-in Order the Google Pixel 9 from Best Buy and the retailer will set you up with a free $100 gift card. There's also some enhanced trade-in credit up for grabs that could get you the phone for free.

Verizon: $5.99/month for 36 months with Unlimited Ultimate plan Head to Verizon and add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan and you'll score a $619.99 discount on your purchase, dropping the price of the phone to $5 per month for 36 months. No trade-in required!

Amazon: free $100 gift card with purchase If you prefer to buy your devices unlocked, grab the Google Pixel 9 from Amazon and you'll get a free $100 gift card with your purchase, no trade-in required and no strings attached!

AT&T: just $10.99 per month with qualified line Sick of all the trade-in deals? Simply add a line with a qualified unlimited plan at AT&T and the carrier will give you the Google Pixel 9 for only $10.99/month (for 36 months).

Visible: sign up for Visible Plus plan and get $240 off select Pixel phones with code GOOGLE Sign up for the popular Visible Plus plan and the Verizon-owned carrier will hook you up with a $240 discount when you use the code GOOGLE at checkout. New customers only!

Google Pixel 9 Pro deals

For the first time ever, the Pixel 9 Pro is the same size as the base model Google Pixel 9 — but fear not, things still look quite different under the hood. The Google Pixel 9 Pro boasts the Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, plus you get an improved 42 MP front camera system and a telephoto lens (another first for Google devices). The Google Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB version, and there's also a more-expensive 1TB version if you need additional storage. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is set to hit store shelves on September 4th.

Google Store: free $200 store credit, up to $800 off with trade-in Preorder the Pixel 9 Pro directly from the Google Store and you'll get a free $200 credit to spend on accessories and other essentials. There are also some additional incentives when you activate through a carrier on Google's site, such as an $800 discount with eligible trade-in.

Best Buy: free $200 gift card, up to $800 off with trade-in Preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro through Best Buy and you'll get a free $200 gift card with your purchase. There's also up to $800 of trade-in credit available, which could put a serious dent into the price of this $999 phone.

Verizon: $800 off with any trade-in, free memory upgrade Send Verizon any old or broken phone, regardless of condition, and the carrier will give you $800 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro when you add a line with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Skip the trade-in altogether and you can still save $639.99 when you add a line with Unlimited Ultimate.

Amazon: free $200 gift card with purchase Grab the AI-powered Google Pixel 9 Pro from Amazon unlocked and you'll get a free $200 gift card with your purchase.

AT&T: get the Pixel 9 Pro for FREE with eligible trade-in and qualified unlimited plan Send AT&T any old or broken device, regardless of age or condition, and add a line with a qualified unlimited plan and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the Google Pixel 9 Pro totally free. You'll also get a free storage boost to 256GB.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deals

Probably the most surprising smartphone announced during Made by Google 2024, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL picks up where Google left off with the Pixel 4 XL years ago. It's essentially a bigger version of the Pixel 9 Pro, with a 6.8-inch LTPO display, 16GB of RAM, and a slightly larger battery. The XL phone starts at $1,099 for the 128GB version, or you could go up to 1TB to get more storage. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is set to hit store shelves on August 22nd.

Google Store: free $200 credit, up to $800 off with trade-in If you want the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL, preorder it straight from the source and you'll get a $200 store credit plus up to $800 off when you trade in and activate the phone through your carrier of choice.

Best Buy: free $200 gift card, plus up to $800 off with trade-in Just like the other devices in the Pixel 9 lineup, you'll get a free $200 gift card and up to $800 of trade-in credit when you preorder the Pixel 9 Pro XL through Best Buy.

Verizon: $15 per month for 36 months with Unlimited Ultimate plan Add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will slash $659.99 off the price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. That knocks the phone down to just $15 per month for 36 months.

Amazon: free $200 gift card with purchase Just like the regular Pixel 9 Pro, if you buy the 6.8-inch XL from Amazon you'll get a free $200 gift card with your purchase.