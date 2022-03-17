Best clear cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 in 2022

Samsung has made the Galaxy S22 available in eight gorgeous color options, even if two of them are shades of gray. The last thing you want to do is cover the soulful green back glass of your new Galaxy S22 with a black plastic case that makes it look like just any other phone. These clear cases are designed to protect your new phone from dents, scratches, and even cracks without muting the colorful creativity captured by Samsung's designers.

These are the best clear cases for the vibrant Galaxy S22

OTTERBOX Symmetry Clear Series Case $39.96 at Amazon Trusted, low-profile protection Otterbox is known for its high-quality protective cases. This case is thin with extra protection on the edges to keep your phone looking new. This case is also available with a stardust or a floral design for a bit of flare. This is a great case if you need a bit of extra protection but don't want to make your phone too hefty. TORRAS Samsung Galaxy S22 MoonClimber Case $24.59 at Amazon Prop it up Our phones do more than ever and have come to replace PCs and TVs for much of our media consumption. It's just as well that this hard clear case comes with a kickstand that works in portrait or landscape so you can prop up your phone for streaming, watching podcasts, or even video conferencing. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Galaxy S22 - Frost Black $16.99 at Amazon A darker color Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case pairs flexibly edges with a frosted hard back to give your phone a unique darker look. The edges are rubbery to give your phone a little extra drop protection while the back has a dark frosted finish. This case is great if you're looking to change it up without hiding your colors. Spigen Crystal Slot Designed for Galaxy S22 Case - Crystal Clear $16.99 at Amazon All-in-one If you're using Samsung Pay, you may find you don't really need your wallet much of the time. Even so, you often need to carry a single card like an ID to get into a building. The Crystal Slot gives you room for one card on the back of your phone so you can reduce what you carry to just your phone. Rayboen for Samsung Galaxy S22 Case - Soft Crystal Clear $10.99 at Amazon Cheap protection This thin case shows off the design of your Galaxy S22 with a clear plastic that's designed to prevent yellowing. This case has a little extra protection on the corners of the device to help against drops. Its price makes it easy to replace if you like to make sure your case stays as shiny as your phone. Samsung Galaxy S22 Diamonds Clear Case $18.98 at Amazon Simple and clean This case features a hard plastic back with soft bumpers so your can easily put it on or remove it from your phone. The clear back helps the colors of your S22 shine through while the soft edges protect your phone from drops and dents. The corners are also designed with extra cushioning for small drops.

Show off your phone without giving up protection

Picking the right case is always a balance between protection, feel in the hand, and how it looks. Something as simple as a clear case can go a long way in preserving the look of your gorgeous new Samsung Galaxy S22, whether you've gone with something colorful like the sky blue option or simple and sleek like graphite. It's also nice to get one that's not too difficult to remove so if you also have some other cases, like one of the best thin cases, you can change with ease.

The Otterbox Symmetry strikes a good balance with good use of materials to make the phone easy to handle while still providing good clarity to see through to the factory finish. The case is thin enough so your S22 still fits in your pocket but still provides solid protection from drops.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Frost Black case is a nice option that covers the edges with soft black plastic for protection with a frosted clear back. This gives your phone a more unique look without completely getting rid of your color. This case looks great with dark and light colors alike.