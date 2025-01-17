Best Buy wants to give you 100 bucks for buying the OnePlus 13R — here's how it works

OnePlus' latest midrange masterpiece just received its global release on January 14th, but you can already enjoy some impressive OnePlus 13R deals if you know where to look. Pick up the phone unlocked from Best Buy, for instance, and the retailer will hook you up with a $100 gift card. No trade-in or activation required, no strings attached.

With its $599.99 price tag, the OnePlus 13R was already a relatively-affordable "flagship killer", but thanks to this Best Buy deal, purchasing the phone feels like a no-brainer.

OnePlus' newest smartphone comes with a free $100 gift card

✅Recommended if: you want the power of a 2025 flagship without paying a flagship price; you value great battery life and durable design; you're a devoted Best Buy shopper.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford the standard OnePlus 13; you need better water/dust resistance than an IP65 rating; you're looking for a trade-in deal.

A massive improvement over last year's OnePlus 12R, the 13R essentially packs many of the best qualities of the OnePlus 13 into a more-affordable package. You get the outstanding power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, plus a reliable two-day battery, 256GB of storage, and flagship-quality camera tech straight out of the box. It is, without a doubt, the best value for phones in this price range, and that's saying a lot, considering how many great cheap Android phones are out there nowadays.

That being said, if you can afford it, I'd recommend skipping the 13R and going straight for the base model OnePlus 13. That device is likely to be the best Android phone released in 2025, with better hardware, features, and durability than its midrange counterpart. Is it worth the extra $300 on the price tag? That's up to you, but I'd check out our OnePlus 13R vs. OnePlus 13 guide if you want to learn more.