Best battery cases for Samsung Galaxy S22

One of the biggest complaints about the Galaxy S22 is that the battery life just isn't up to snuff compared to other flagship offerings. While you can enjoy wireless charging and tweak the settings to make your phone last longer, your best bet is to grab one of the best Galaxy S22 battery cases and throw it in your bag for when you need it.

Staff Pick NEWDERY Galaxy S22 Battery Case $40 at Amazon The NEWDERY Galaxy S22 Battery Case features a built-in 4,700mAh battery pack that can charge at speeds up to 18W. Not only will your phone easily last throughout the day but you can also use DeX mode or transfer data without taking the case off. Charge your phone and Buds LVFAN Battery Case $40 at Amazon The LVFAN Battery Case also comes equipped with a 4,700mAh battery for your Galaxy S22. And you can charge the case without any wires, but it also doubles as a wireless charger for your favorite Bluetooth headphones if you're in a pinch. Unconventional but useful mophie Juice Pack Connect Compact $41 at Amazon This one is for those who already have a case that they like but need a way to keep their Galaxy S22 charged. The Juice Pack Connect Compact works using an adhesive adapter that is placed on the back of your phone. Then, just slide the power pack on and watch your battery replenish.

There's a lot to like about the Galaxy S22 and what it has to offer as one of the best Android phones. Compact flagship phones aren't as common as they once were since screens seem to keep getting larger and larger every passing year. We hoped that Samsung would bring some big improvements to the battery with the Galaxy S22, but it seems that we'll have to wait until next year before that comes to pass.

Nevertheless, a battery case can ensure that you make it until the end of the day with no problems. With the NEWDERY Battery Case, you're getting an extra 4,700mAh battery that supports both wireless charging and fast charging. And if you don't want to take your phone out of the case to use something like Samsung DeX, you won't have to.

Another option is one that's a bit unconventional. The mophie Juice Pack Connect Compact relies on wireless charging but makes use of an adhesive adapter that sticks to the back of the best Galaxy S22 cases. From there, you're provided with a 5,000mAh battery pack that will charge your Galaxy S22 wirelessly. Or, you can just plug your phone into the USB-C charging port if you need faster charging speeds.