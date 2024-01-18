AT&T will give you a FREE Galaxy S24 when you trade in any Samsung phone

Good news, AT&T customers — your carrier is home to one of the very first Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deals, and the offer on display is certainly nothing to scoff at. Order the S24 or S24 Plus before it's officially released on January 31st and you could get the phone for 100% free if you play your cards right. All you need to do is sign up for one of AT&T's Unlimited Your Way plans and trade in ANY old Galaxy phone, regardless of age or condition, and the phone is as good as yours.

If you'd rather go straight for the super-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra, you'll still score $1,000 of promo credit when you meet those simple eligibility requirements. If that wasn't enough, AT&T will also throw in a free storage upgrade with your order, just for kicks.

Samsung Unpacked kicked off yesterday with all of the fireworks you'd expect from an event like this, but as we predicted, most of the attention was directed towards the S24 series and the rollout of Galaxy AI (not to mention a sneak peek at the mysterious Galaxy Ring).

Samsung's latest flagship lineup — which includes the Galaxy S24, the S24 Plus, and the S24 Ultra — seems pretty impressive so far, with upgraded chipsets, loads of new AI-powered software features, and a hefty boost in battery life. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is even getting an entirely new shape that's more appropriate for stylus use (ditching the old curved design that was all the rage a few years ago). Obviously that's barely scratching the surface of everything that was announced during the event, so check out our Samsung Unpacked live blog to learn more.

