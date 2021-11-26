Philips Hue smart lights are some of the most popular smart gadgets around. They're easy to set up, can sync with several devices like PC screens and TVs, and can fit into a wide range of setups. For Black Friday, Philips has discounts on a slew of smart lights. Whether you need a starter kit to begin your smart light journey or need to create a full theater room with lighting effects, there's a deal to check out. These deals are among the best Black Friday smart home deals we've seen this week.

If none of the deals we highlight below are right for your home, make sure to check out Amazon's page for all of the Black Friday Hue deals.

Save on Philips Hue this Black Friday

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb This three-pack of bulbs can change color and temperature to match a room or set a tone. The white ambiance range of the lightbulbs allows you to program them to warm or cool light. You can control them with your voice using either Alexa or Google Assistant. $100 at Amazon Philips Hue 75" Music Gradient Bundle This bundle comes with a 75-inch Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip and two Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light bases. Combined, these can create an immersive scene that you can sync with what's on your TV. Note that this bundle does not include a hub, which is required. $340 at Amazon Philips Hue Smart Button Starter Kit + Lightstrip Base Kit With this deal, you get three Philips hue White and Color Ambiance A19 bulbs, a Philips Hue hub, a smart button, and a 6-foot smart lightstrip with a plug. It's a quick way to add smart lighting to an entire room or throughout your home. $305 at Amazon

Philips Hue lights are available for indoors, outdoors, homes, and offices. They're versatile smart devices, though their cost can add up quickly. These deals will help you add smart lighting for less this Black Friday.