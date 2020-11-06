Oppo is well known for its affordable Android phones but that doesn't mean there's no chance to save on an Oppo phone this Black Friday. UK network EE just kicked off its Black Friday sale with one Oppo deal that stands out. Right now, you can snag the Oppo A72 for just £30 upfront and £35 per month with 10GB of data. The main draw for this deal, though, is the fact that it bundles in a Nintendo Switch for free!

Out of all the Black Friday Android phone deals, we'll see this year, this one is likely to be among the first to sell out because of that attractive freebie so be sure to get your order in now to avoid disappointment.