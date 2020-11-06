Oppo is well known for its affordable Android phones but that doesn't mean there's no chance to save on an Oppo phone this Black Friday. UK network EE just kicked off its Black Friday sale with one Oppo deal that stands out. Right now, you can snag the Oppo A72 for just £30 upfront and £35 per month with 10GB of data. The main draw for this deal, though, is the fact that it bundles in a Nintendo Switch for free!
Out of all the Black Friday Android phone deals, we'll see this year, this one is likely to be among the first to sell out because of that attractive freebie so be sure to get your order in now to avoid disappointment.
Bundle deal
Oppo A72 + Nintendo Switch
EE's Black Friday deals just went live in the UK with plenty of opportunities to save. With this Oppo deal, you can snag the affordable phone and a free Nintendo Switch while supplies last.
The Oppo A72 normally sells for about £200 at Amazon so it's not exactly an expensive phone on its own. The 2020 phone features a 6.5-inch display that goes edge-to-edge, large 5,000mAh battery, and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD). The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset and 4GB of RAM.
On the back, there's a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, and 2MP black and white array. For a phone of this price, you'll get solid shots and there's even a dedicated night mode. Check out TechRadar's Oppo A72 review for more on how it performs.
You probably already know all about the Nintendo Switch but, if not, you can check out the ultimate Nintendo Switch guide by our pals at More for any further info you might need.
