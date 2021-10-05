What you need to know
- A GitHub script allows Oculus Quest 2 owners to unlink the Facebook account attached to their virtual reality headset.
- A Facebook account and credit card are required to initially run the tool.
- The tool unlinks the always-required Facebook account but also disables other Oculus features.
There is a new tool that lets Oculus Quest 2 owners remove the Facebook account requirement from their virtual reality headsets.
'Oculess' is a script that can be sideloaded onto the Oculus Quest 2 to log the user out of Facebook while still making the headset usable. The specific tool comes after Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp suffered an outage globally earlier this week. The Oculus Quest 2 and Ray-Ban Stories glasses were also rendered useless during the outage since all require an active Facebook account.
The tool can unlink the Facebook account from the Oculus Quest 2 so that it can still work even if the social media network were to go down again. Oculess can also disable system telemetry, which is the app data sent to Facebook, and firmware updates since future updates could potentially break the tool.
Oculess does break Oculus Store apps and default apps such as the Oculus Browser because they require Facebook to check, but the headset can still use sideloaded apps. The tool can be removed from the headset with a factory reset if wanting to return back to official programs.
Oculess can be downloaded from GitHub and requires enabling sideloading on the Oculus Quest 2 or Oculus Quest, though the process requires a Facebook account and a credit card to set up the headset and developer's account. The tool works to unlink an existing Facebook account, rather than set up the headset without one completely.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best Chromebook you can buy right now just hit its lowest price today
Amazon is offering the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for just $300, the lowest price it's ever been offered.
Review: The Fitbit Sense is finally living up to its promise
The Fitbit Sense can track your activity, sleep, blood-oxygen levels, body temperature, and stress. Now, the question remains — is it worth $230?
The Google Pixel 6 series launch date has finally been revealed
Google's new event page for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro reveal the launch date for the upcoming smartphones.
The Quest 2 charging cable is too short. Here are some alternatives!
Both the Quest and the Quest 2 came with charging cables, but your original Quest cable may have worn out, while the included Quest 2 cable is too short to use while you're wearing the headset. Any charging cable with at least one USB-C head can work, but here are our recommendations.