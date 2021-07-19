Upgrade pick Nokia G20 Budget pick Nokia G10 The Nokia G20 comes with some budget phone staples like a large 5,050mAh battery, a huge 6.52-inch LCD display, a 3.5mm audio port, and expandable storage. Then there are a few extra features like promised platform updates for three years and a pretty good quad-camera setup starring a 48MP main camera. Nokia checks all the right boxes with the G20. $199 at Amazon Pros Large 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display

Nokia mastered the craft of creating durable phones long before they became smart. In a new era that's dominated by premium devices from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and Google, the Finnish phone maker continues to push out affordable handsets meant to last you a very long time. The Nokia G20 and G10 were announced in April 2021 to refresh the G series of budget phones. Though they look practically the same, their insides are a different story. The Nokia G20 has visibly better specs, but is it the better Nokia phone? Let's find out.

Nokia G20 vs. Nokia G10: Similarities and differences

Physically speaking, the Nokia G20 and Nokia G10 are nearly identical. They both have the exact same dimensions, weight, and screen specifications. The camera module is also the same, except for the number of cameras housed inside it. This means that you can use phone cases and screen protectors for both Nokia phones interchangeably.

Many of the other hardware specs also match. The USB Type-C port, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 8MP front camera are all the same. Each member of the duo supports expandable storage via microSD up to 512GB and has a gigantic 5,050mAh battery.

There are so many similarities but also a lot of differences. Let's take a look at the spec sheet below to identify them.

Nokia G20 Nokia G10 Display 6.52-inch HD+ LCD

1600x720 (20:9) 6.52-inch HD+ LCD

1600x720 (20:9) Chipset Mediatek G35 Mediatek G25 Operating system Android 11 Android 11 RAM 4GB 3GB Internal storage 128GB 32GB microSD slot Yes (Up to 512GB) Yes (Up to 512GB) Rear camera 1 48MP 13MP Rear camera 2 5MP wide-angle 2MP depth Rear camera 3 2MP macro 2MP macro Rear camera 4 2MP depth ❌ Front camera 8MP 8MP Battery 5,050mAh

Non-removable 5,050mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C 2.0

10W (5V/2A) USB-C 2.0

10W (5V/2A) Audio 3.5mm headphone jack

Loudspeaker 3.5mm headphone jack

Loudspeaker Connectivity LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 Security Side fingerprint

Face unlock Side fingerprint

Face unlock Weight 0.43 pounds 0.43 pounds Dimensions 6.49 x 2.99 x 0.36 inches 6.49 x 2.99 x 0.36 inches Colors Glacier, Polar Night Polar Night, Dusk

Nokia G20 vs. Nokia G10: Head-to-head battle

When pitting the Nokia G20 and the Nokia G10 against each other, one of the first things you'll notice first is the chipset. The G20 sports a Mediatek G35 whereas the G10 touts a lower-grade Mediatek G25. Both Nokia devices run Android 11 out of the box and are slated to receive security updates for three more years. Factoring in the 4GB of RAM in the Nokia G20 and the lesser 3GB of RAM in the Nokia G10, we can conclude that the G20 is the better performer.

Factoring in the 4GB of RAM, the Nokia G20 is the better performer.

On the flip side, the cameras in the Nokia G20 and the G10 are starkly different. The slightly more costly Nokia G20 boasts a quad-camera setup on the rear consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. Meanwhile, the Nokia G10 sports a toned-down trio of cameras made up of a 13MP main shooter and 2MP macro and depth sensors. Indisputably, the Nokia G20 comes with better cameras and therefore, captures better images.

If you go back to the duo's spec sheet, you can see that they equip the same outdated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules. This isn't good for either Nokia phone because the Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n module does not support 5GHz bandwidths. This means that if you try to connect to faster speeds of broadband internet, your Nokia G10 and G20 will not be able to do so. Therefore, you will be forced to use slower internet speeds.

The Nokia G20 and G10 cannot connect to faster speeds of broadband internet.

Bluetooth 5.0 isn't too bad though as it has the same range and data rate as Bluetooth 5.2. That means your Nokia G20 or G10 can connect to the latest Bluetooth devices such as wireless earbuds and you'll get the same range and similarly consistent audio playback as phones with the newer Bluetooth 5.2. However, both the new G series Nokia phones will not be able to transmit audio output to multiple devices at the same time, something that only Bluetooth 5.2 phones are able to do.

When it comes to fast charging, neither phone supports it. You get a 10W charging speed on the G20 as well as the G10. This is rather disappointing but then again, the humungous 5,050mAh battery on both Nokia smartphones lasts for days so you'll have to undergo the painstakingly slow charging process only a few times a week.

You can get each phone in two color options. There's a dark blue shade called Polar Night that's available for the Nokia G10 and G20 alike. Alternatively, the G20 can be bought in a pure white color called Glacier and the G10 in a light purple hue called Dusk.

Nokia G20 vs. Nokia G10: Which should you buy?

The Nokia G-series phones are for people who want decent, inexpensive phones, and based on that strategy, the Nokia G20 and G10 deliver that in spades. They're also both nearly identical. Making a decision boils down to a few differentiating factors. Price-wise, the G20 is $50 more expensive. This isn't that big of a difference and most people won't mind paying it when offered good value in exchange. The Nokia G20 does just that, it delivers just a little bit better specifications that you won't mind paying for. The Nokia G20 sports a better Mediatek G35 chipset compared to the G10's Mediatek G25. You also get far superior cameras and the G20 has 1GB more RAM than the Nokia G10.

The Nokia G10 offers only the absolute basics, with the lowest possible price point. It is geared towards people who don't use their phones for much such as aged parents or senior folks. Meanwhile, the Nokia G20 is a spiced-up version of the G10 with a little bit more of everything across the board. It's suitable for people who are hard strapped for cash but also desire a smartphone capable of performing moderately well, taking decent photos, and staying alive for many days on a single charge.

Performance? Check. Cameras? Check. Battery? Check. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a clear winner on our hands! The Nokia G20 beats the G10 by a narrow margin and you should definitely buy it.

