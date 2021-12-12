Best Nokia phones 2022

The best Nokia phones are aimed at the budget and mid-tier segments. Nokia devices feature a classic industrial design and clean software with Android One, ensuring fast updates and no bloatware. The Nokia 5.4 continues to lead the pack, and Nokia has plenty of other options that are just as exciting. Here are some of our favorites to get you started.

Do everything Nokia 5.4 | Android 10 | 128 GB $238 at Amazon (128GB) The Nokia 5.4 is still one of the best options if you want a value-focused phone. It has great hardware in the form of a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64 or 128GB of storage, and you get a 48-megapixel camera at the back and a 16-megapixel shooter upfront. The 6.3-inch has 400 nits of peak brightness, there's a 4,000mAh battery, and the phone also has a 3.5mm jack. A new budget option Nokia G20 | Android 11 | 128GB $190 at Amazon The Nokia G20 is an exciting budget device that is powered by the MediaTek Helio 635 chipset. As a result, you get reliable performance for most day-to-day tasks, there's a large 6.52-inch 720p screen, a 48MP camera at the back, and the 5,050mAh battery lasts two to three days on a full charge. If you want a budget device with clean software and excellent battery life, the Nokia G20 is a solid pick. Thrifty flagship Nokia 8.3 5G | Android 11 | 128 GB $434 at Amazon A flagship phone from Nokia may not be your first choice when looking at the mid-range segment. Nonetheless, the Nokia 8.3 5G is still worth considering owing to the clean software experience. Although the 6.81-inch display isn't AMOLED, you still get the Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC, a generous 4,500mAh battery, and impressive quad cameras with Zeiss optics. The main shooter is a 64MP lens, whereas the selfie snapper is a 24MP camera. Budget beast Nokia G10 | Android 11 | 32GB $150 at Amazon A fantastic budget phone, the Nokia G10 has a 6.352-inch LCD, MediaTek Helio G25, 3GB/32GB memory configuration, expandable storage, and a 5,050mAh battery. The 13-megapixel camera on the back takes decent photos, you get FM radio, and the phone also has a 3.5mm jack. So if you want a budget phone that nails the basics, look no further. Just the basics Nokia 2.4 | Android 10 | 32GB $140 at Amazon The Nokia 2.4 distills the essence of Nokia's design language. The phone has modest hardware with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Helio G35, 13MP camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. It isn't the fastest Nokia phone around, but it delivers a modern design, decent specs, and bloat-free software. Great entry-level pick Nokia 1.4 | Android 10 | 32GB $120 at Amazon The Nokia 1.4 runs Android Go, which is designed for low-end devices with limited memory and storage. The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but it is optimized to run without lag in day-to-day use. If you're in the market for an entry-level device that gets regular updates, the Nokia 1.4 is a decent choice.

Nokia is the go-to brand for great budget phones

Nokia has no shortage of great phones on offer — particularly in the budget segment. The brand's focus on industrial design and clean software with Android One have allowed it to stand out in crowded segments. The Nokia 5.4 is the perfect illustration of this. The phone features a great design with a large and fairly bright LCD panel, robust internal hardware, and the promise of quick updates. If you want a reliable budget phone that'll last a few years, look no further.

Then there's the Nokia G20, which sits a step above the Nokia G10. Although both are very similar, the Nokia G20 is obviously better than the G10. Nokia's latest budget phone has a lot to offer, and the fact that you're getting an HD+ panel and reliable hardware for day-to-day use make it a decent choice even by today's standards. While Nokia may not deliver the most exciting hardware, the regular software updates and clean interface that's devoid of any bloatware more than makes up for it.