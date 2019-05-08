Thanks to some new leaked renders, we're getting a look at the Motorola One Vision and Moto E6, which could be announced at Motorola's May 15 event.

The Motorola One Vision is the successor to the One Power (which was the P30 in China — this will likely be called the P40 there, too). Previously, renders leaked showing off the hole punch design, but in these new images we can glean some more info.

For starters, we get a look at the two color options, bronze and blue. We also get a look at the dual camera setup on the back, and it clearly shows the Motorola One Vision will include a 48MP main shooter. That's a pretty hefty camera for a phone being sold at the more affordable end of the market.

The Android One branding on the back confirms it will be part of the Android One program. As such the Motorola One Vision will run a near stock version of Android and be provided updates for a fixed period of time, likely two years.

From previous leaks, rumored specs include a 6.2-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon 675 CPU, 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage with a microSD expansion slot, and a 4132mAh battery.

The main camera on the back will be a 48MP shooter with a 5MP secondary camera with an f/1.75 aperture. While the front-facing selfie camera will feature a 12MP f/1.8 aperture.

That's not the only phone we got a look at today, as a render for the upcoming Moto E6 has also leaked. There isn't much we can tell from the render of Moto's budget offering, but it's not expected to stray too far from what makes the Moto E5 so compelling. That means a very affordable price with decent specs.