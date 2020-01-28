What you need to know
- Motorola will reportedly launch its next flagship smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona next month.
- The smartphone is likely to be called the Edge+ and will be a Verizon-exclusive in the U.S.
- It is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM.
Reliable leaker Evan Blass had revealed last week that Motorola is working on a proper flagship phone called the Edge+, which could be headed to Verizon Wireless in the U.S. Now, the company has told the folks at Android Headlines that it is going to announce a new flagship phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.
While no render of the upcoming phone has leaked yet, Blass did mention in his tweet last week that the Edge+ will feature a hole-punch display. We also expect the phone to have a significantly higher screen-to-body ratio than last year's Moto Z4.
Multiple Geekbench listings that have surfaced online seem to "confirm" that the upcoming Motorola Edge+ will be powered by Qualcomm's top-shelf Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone may also include 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 10 OS right out of the box.
Motorola had already confirmed last month that it would introduce new premium flagship phones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset in early 2020. The company also plans to launch products with the Snapdragon 765 chipset, which comes with an integrated 5G modem.
Along with the flagship Moto Edge+, the Lenovo-owned company is expected to launch the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power as well at the upcoming event.
