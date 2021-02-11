Earlier this month, we got our first look at three upcoming Motorola budget phones: Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto E7 Power. Official renders and key tech specs of the Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power have now surfaced, courtesy of German tech site WinFuture.de .

The Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power will both feature 6.5-inch waterdrop notch displays with HD+ resolution. They will also pack identical 5,000mAh batteries. In other areas, however, the two phones will be very different. The Moto G30 will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Around the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will include an 8MP sensor on the front. While its design is clearly not as exciting as the best cheap Android phones, the Moto G30 is still likely to appeal to Motorola fans looking for a new budget phone with excellent battery life.

The Moto E7 Power, on the other hand, will feature MediaTek's Helio G25 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM. On the back of the phone will be a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the software side of things, only the Moto G30 will ship with Android 11 out of the box. The Moto E7 Power will ship with Android 10 and is likely to receive an update to Android 11 a few weeks after launch. Sadly, however, the WinFuture report doesn't shed any light on the launch timeframe of these devices.