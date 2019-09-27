Of course, Lenovo also used a stolen fan-made render of the phone in a press event. So, at this point, it is anyone's guess what the final product may look like.

However, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, the new Razr phone would not transform from a phone into a tablet. Instead, leaks have shown it would closely mimic the classic Razr phone and feature a clamshell design with a folding display.

We first learned that the iconic Motorola Razr was poised to return at the beginning of 2019 . Not only did we learn the phone would be returning, but that it would also feature a folding display.

Besides a folding display, it seems Motorola's first foldable has something else in common with the Galaxy Fold and Mate X, delays. So far the new Razr has been rumored to see a release in February, as well as in summer.

Well, summer has come and gone, but the latest info says that Motorola will at least announce its first foldable phone by the end of 2019. At least that's according to "a person close to the company" who spoke with CNET.

Now, it's important to note that even though the phone will be announced, that does not mean it will go on sale by the end of the year. Despite larger companies like Samsung and Huawei showing off its foldable phones early on, it still didn't prevent either from experiencing delays in launching the final product.

In fact, Huawei still hasn't launched the Mate X and Samsung just recently began shipping an improved version of the Galaxy Fold after a botched first launch attempt.

