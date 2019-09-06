What you need to know
- It's still unknown what specs or Android version this phone will have.
- Slim top and side bezels accompany a slightly larger bottom bezel.
- There could be a red color scheme due to red accents on the pop-up.
Motorola has made a few headlines recently with the recently-announced Motorola One Zoom and Motorola One Action, but a new leak from XDA Developers shows Motorola may have another trick up its sleeve.
Images obtained by XDA show a phone with a notch-free display with small top and side bezels and a bit of a chin and a pop-up selfie camera on the right top corner. It appears that instead of keeping the camera housing a strict black color, there are accents of red on the sides, which could be there to indicate a red device.
