What you need to know
- Motorola has rolled out three new Edge series phones.
- All three phones feature a 108MP main camera.
- They will go on sale in select markets across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East starting next month.
Motorola today unveiled a trio of Edge series phones with 5G connectivity, high-refresh-rate screens, and a 108MP main camera. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is the most impressive of the three new phones, is the company's answer to the best Android phones in the premium mid-range segment.
The Edge 20 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 576Hz touch latency, and HDR10+ certification. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 platform with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The phone has a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor featuring 9-in-1 pixel binning, an 8MP periscope lens with 5X zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. Like Samsung's best Android phones, the Edge 20 Pro can capture 8K UHD videos at 24fps. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP camera with Quad Pixel technology. Some of its other key highlights include a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging, IP52 water resistance, and Wi-Fi 6 support.
Motorola's vanilla Edge 20 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. It has a similar triple-lens camera system on the back as the Edge 20 Pro, but its 8MP telephoto lens only offers 3X zoom and the main camera can capture up to 4K UHD videos at 30fps. The Edge 20 also packs a smaller 4,000mAh battery. The rest of its key specs, however, are largely identical to the Pro model.
The Motorola Edge Lite sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an unnamed MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The triple-camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 32MP selfie camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. All three phones will ship with a pure version of Android 11 out of the box and support the company's Samsung DeX-like Ready For feature.
Motorola's new Edge 20 series phones are slated to arrive in select markets across Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East beginning next month. The Motorola Edge 20 Lite will be available for a starting price of €350, while the standard Edge 20 will start at €500. Motorola's Edge 20 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at €700. While these Edge 20 series phones won't be coming to the U.S., Motorola has confirmed that it will launch a new 5G Edge series device in North America this fall.
