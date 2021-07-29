What you need to know Motorola has rolled out three new Edge series phones.

All three phones feature a 108MP main camera.

They will go on sale in select markets across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East starting next month.

Motorola today unveiled a trio of Edge series phones with 5G connectivity, high-refresh-rate screens, and a 108MP main camera. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is the most impressive of the three new phones, is the company's answer to the best Android phones in the premium mid-range segment.

The Edge 20 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 576Hz touch latency, and HDR10+ certification. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 platform with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor featuring 9-in-1 pixel binning, an 8MP periscope lens with 5X zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. Like Samsung's best Android phones, the Edge 20 Pro can capture 8K UHD videos at 24fps. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP camera with Quad Pixel technology. Some of its other key highlights include a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging, IP52 water resistance, and Wi-Fi 6 support.