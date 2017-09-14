These are the phones Motorola is committing to updating to Android 8.0.

Motorola has had a ... mixed history with software updates. On one hand it's often been super-quick to get the latest version of Android out to some phones, and on the other it has abandoned lower-end phones far sooner than expected. Today, it announced which of its phones will get the update to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Starting "this fall," Motorola will roll out the Oreo update to:

Moto Z

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Force

Moto X4

Moto G5

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5S

Moto G5S Plus

Aside from reaffirming just how ridiculous the naming convention is for Motorola's phones, a few things stand out. First, it's great to see that the flagship Moto Z line, now over a year old, is definitely making the jump to Oreo. Also, it's not surprising to see the latest phones in the Moto G lineup also making the jump — but hey, sometimes you never know with Motorola.

Then there are a couple notable omissions here: what about the Moto E4 series, which launched this year? Sure phones like the Moto E4 retail for just $129, and are already on sale well under that mark, but it's a phone that launched in June 2017 and it isn't confirmed for an Oreo update. And how about last year's Moto G4 lineup — perhaps not every model, but maybe the high-end Moto G4 Plus, at least? Nothing confirmed right now.

That's not to say that Motorola couldn't roll out those updates later, perhaps in the first few months of 2018 as so many other manufacturers will, but this isn't necessarily giving us tons of confidence that it'll happen.