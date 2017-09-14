These are the phones Motorola is committing to updating to Android 8.0.
Motorola has had a ... mixed history with software updates. On one hand it's often been super-quick to get the latest version of Android out to some phones, and on the other it has abandoned lower-end phones far sooner than expected. Today, it announced which of its phones will get the update to Android 8.0 Oreo.
Starting "this fall," Motorola will roll out the Oreo update to:
- Moto Z
- Moto Z Droid
- Moto Z Force Droid
- Moto Z Play
- Moto Z Play Droid
- Moto Z2 Play
- Moto Z2 Force
- Moto X4
- Moto G5
- Moto G5 Plus
- Moto G5S
- Moto G5S Plus
Aside from reaffirming just how ridiculous the naming convention is for Motorola's phones, a few things stand out. First, it's great to see that the flagship Moto Z line, now over a year old, is definitely making the jump to Oreo. Also, it's not surprising to see the latest phones in the Moto G lineup also making the jump — but hey, sometimes you never know with Motorola.
Then there are a couple notable omissions here: what about the Moto E4 series, which launched this year? Sure phones like the Moto E4 retail for just $129, and are already on sale well under that mark, but it's a phone that launched in June 2017 and it isn't confirmed for an Oreo update. And how about last year's Moto G4 lineup — perhaps not every model, but maybe the high-end Moto G4 Plus, at least? Nothing confirmed right now.
That's not to say that Motorola couldn't roll out those updates later, perhaps in the first few months of 2018 as so many other manufacturers will, but this isn't necessarily giving us tons of confidence that it'll happen.
Reader comments
Motorola announces Oreo updates: Moto Z and Moto G5 lines, starting this fall
Another shot in the foot
Moto Z Force Droid Edition! WOOT!
I wouldn't count the chickens before they hatch.
Motorola hasn't updated the Moto X pure to nougat yet. They are completely unreliable, can not be trusted to provide updates, let alone timely updates.
Yup! Moto X Play hasn't been updated either, despite them saying it would
Glad I'm covered. Guess I'll wait for another year for an upgrade! Not that my phone will be able to do anything new that I'd actually care about.
I'm happy because I own the G5 Plus but it shows you how much work is involved even if you do any work in the slightest away from stock Android.
Can't wait for the next round of Project Treble supported mid-range phones (Moto G6? Please include NFC!)
Ok Happy Days!!! Moto G5 Plus w/4 gigs ram, 64 gigs mem!!! And a battery that lasts at least two and a half days!!! Hallelujah!!!
G5+ unlocked. Still on May security update
Love the idea behind the phone but I won't but another unless they change their update process.
What about the moto E4 on boost mobile. It is my daily driver.
They said this last year for the Moto X Pure, we were supposed to get Nougat by December 2016. Hasn't happened, our last update was to Marshmellow ... Jan 2016. Now they're pretending we don't exist.
Aham... This fall is... When? Late 2018? Where is this fall? USA, China, South Korea?
Great news love my Z2 force very underrated device.
Hell yeah!!🤣 I love my Moto Z Play Droid
i'll believe it when i see the update - still waiting for the Nougat update on MXP they announced in April...