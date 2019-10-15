What you need to know
- The Moto G8 Plus will be announced on October 24.
- It will sport a new and improved triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP depth sensor.
- It will be available in South America and Europe in blue or red.
Motorola has a new G-series phone on the horizon expected to launch by the end of October. The new mid-range Moto G8 Plus is set to come with some major camera upgrades, starting with a 48-megapixel main camera in the triple-camera setup on the back.
The other two lenses will include a 16-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide 117-degree field-of-view and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. In the images, there appears to be a fourth camera cutout, but it's actually the laser autofocus system.
The new triple camera setup is a big upgrade over the Moto G7 Plus, both in the amount of cameras and in megapixels — even the front-facing camera is getting an upgrade to a 25MP shooter.
Switching to the front of the device, the Moto G8 Plus will feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a 2280 x 1080 resolution. Despite making use of a notch at the top for the front-facing camera to incorporate slim bezels, the G8 Plus still manages to have a large chin at the bottom.
Under the hood, the G8 Plus will be powered by a Snapdragon 665 with 4GB of RAM and a massive 4,000 mAh battery. Motorola will offer two different storage configurations with either 64GB or 128GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot for expansion. Unfortunately, the Moto G8 Plus is slated to launch with Android 9 Pie instead of the latest Android 10.
According to WinFuture, the Moto G8 Plus will be officially unveiled at an event in Brazil on October 24, 2019, and will also launch in Europe soon after. The G8 Plus will be offered in at least two different color options, including blue and red, but pricing is currently unknown.