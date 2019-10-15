Motorola has a new G-series phone on the horizon expected to launch by the end of October. The new mid-range Moto G8 Plus is set to come with some major camera upgrades, starting with a 48-megapixel main camera in the triple-camera setup on the back.

The other two lenses will include a 16-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide 117-degree field-of-view and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. In the images, there appears to be a fourth camera cutout, but it's actually the laser autofocus system.

The new triple camera setup is a big upgrade over the Moto G7 Plus, both in the amount of cameras and in megapixels — even the front-facing camera is getting an upgrade to a 25MP shooter.

Switching to the front of the device, the Moto G8 Plus will feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a 2280 x 1080 resolution. Despite making use of a notch at the top for the front-facing camera to incorporate slim bezels, the G8 Plus still manages to have a large chin at the bottom.