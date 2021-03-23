Earlier this month, a massive leak revealed the key specs of three upcoming Moto G series devices — including a budget-friendly 5G phone called the Moto G50. The upcoming phone has now appeared on the TENAA website, giving us our first look at its design from nearly all sides.

Unsurprisingly, the Moto G50 will not look very different from the Moto G30 that was launched last month. The phone will have a waterdrop notch display and a triple-camera setup on the back. Aside from giving us a clear look at its design, the TENAA listing also confirms the Moto G50 will pack a large 5,000mAh battery and ship with Android 11 right out of the box.

The Moto G50 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 480, which is Qualcomm's most affordable chipset with 5G support. Although the size of the phone's display is yet to be revealed, it is expected to offer the same 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution as the Moto G30. The triple-camera setup at the rear is likely to include a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Motorola could possibly announce the Moto G50 at its launch event for the Moto G100 next week. While the Moto G100 will take on the best Android phones in the value flagship segment, the Moto G50 will compete with the best cheap Android phones under $250.