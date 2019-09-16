Motorola had introduced its entry-level Moto E6 Plus smartphone at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin earlier this month. The company today launched the same phone in India as the Moto E6s.

Motorola has priced its latest E series smartphone at ₹7,999 ($112) in India. It will be sold only in a single variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage in Rich Cranberry and Polished Graphite colors. The phone is set to go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting September 23.

The entry-level smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch IPS display panel featuring HD+ resolution and a waterdrop-shaped cutout at the top. It runs on a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz.

Moto E6s is Motorola's first E series smartphone to sport dual rear cameras. The phone has a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. Housed within the waterdrop notch on the front of the phone is an 8MP selfie camera.

The Moto E6s also includes a removable 3,000mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. While Motorola's latest entry-level handset offers a near stock build of Android 9 Pie, the company is yet to confirm if it will be upgraded to Android 10.