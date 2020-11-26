Mint Mobile is offering a great deal on its services through an extended Black Friday promotion that'll see you get an extra month of service for every month you purchase.

For new customers who sign up for the company's three-month plans, you'll be able to get an additional three months free. "New" here is defined as someone who hasn't been an active Mint Mobile customer for the past 90 days (meaning lapsed users may take part), and you can order up to four lines to take advantage of this deal.

BOGO : Mint Mobile | 3 months of free service Mint Mobile is one of the best deals in wireless, and thanks to a new Black Friday promotion, the company is offering even more value this shopping season. Right now, buying any three-month plan from the carrier will get you another three months for free. Whether it's three months of 3GB or unlimited data, you'll get another three months of the plan you choose at no extra cost. From $15/month at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile currently sells the following three-month plans, with 5G included at no additional cost provided you have a compatible device and suitable coverage.

3GB of data — $45 ($15/month)

8GB of data — $60 ($20/month)

12GB of data — $75 ($25/month)

Unlimited data — $90 ($30/month)

As it's a bring your own phone network with upfront payments, so you don't have to worry about credit checks or monthly payments once you've purchased your plan. All plans come with unlimited talk, text, and free hotspot access. 5G is also included for free at no extra cost and is offered whenever the signal is stronger than the LTE reception in your area.

If you intend on taking advantage of this deal, it's available through the end of the holiday season, expiring on January 2, 2021. Mint notes that customers who purchased online have 45 days to activate their purchase, while all in-store users must be before February 1, 2021.