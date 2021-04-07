As more of our appliances get smart, certain things we use daily begin to stand out and seem even dumber if they are not yet integrated into our Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart home setups.

Meross offers a number of accessories that can smarten up dumb devices, and a bunch of their most popular products are on sale at Amazon with prices starting at just $17. The deals are good for today only or while supplies last so don't wait on placing your order.

If you use your garage door a bunch, it makes total sense to give it the same smarts that you've added around the rest of your home with a smart garage door opener. Thankfully, the Meross MSG100 Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener is discounted down to just $29.99. This sells for up to $36 usually and today's discount drops it down to one of its best prices ever.

Once up and running, it works with Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control and you can use the Meross app to turn your phone into a garage door remote. You can get notifications that let you know whether the door is opened or closed, overnight notifications that help remind you to close it, and more. The installation is simple as your order includes everything you need to get it hooked up. In just a few minutes you can take one of the most basic features of your home and make it that much smarter.

The sale also includes the Meross Dual Outdoor/Indoor Smart Plug. At just $21.49, this is a new record-low price for this product at Amazon. It's an IP44 waterproof smart plug that is equipped with two grounded AC outlets and works just like indoor-only smart plugs.

Both outlets are capable of being controlled separately or as a pair. You can control them using the Meross app from anywhere in the world, or voice control them using your smart speaker. You can also set custom schedules, work the plugs into your scenes, or set up automations for turning things on and off based on other conditions.

Meross is offering various smart light switches and dimmers that can add smarts to your existing lighting and save shelling out a bunch of money on smart bulbs and hubs.

