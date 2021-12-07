Best lights that support Google Assistant 2022

Smart lights are a staple of any smart home, and the options are seemingly endless, even when looking for the best lights that support Google Assistant. They're functional, energy-efficient, and can be a lot of fun to use, so why not hook it up to your favorite smart assistant? If you want some help narrowing down some of the top Google Assistant-equipped lights and smart LED light bulbs, these are our top recommendations.

Colorful starter kit Philips Hue Multicolor A19 Starter Kit $180 at Amazon This starter kit for Philips Hue is expensive, but it's one of the best ones you can buy. Included here are the necessary hub and four A19 bulbs that all support over 16 million colors. You can have all the bulbs emit the same color or have each one do its own thing. Philips advertises 25,000 hours of use per bulb, and of course, they work beautifully with Google Assistant. Take it anywhere Philips Hue Go White and Color Portable Dimmable LED $80 at Amazon Philips Hue lights go far beyond light bulbs, with one of the best ones being the Hue Go. The Hue Go works completely wirelessly and can be on for up to three hours at a time before needing to charge up. It can showcase many colors, connect to your existing Philips hub, and serves as a gorgeous piece of accent lighting for indoor and outdoor use. Lovely light strip Philips Hue LightStrip Kit $80 at Amazon The LightStrip is another excellent accent piece under the Philips Hue line, with this one being better-suited for permanent indoor use. You can attach the LightStrip to any solid surface and cut it to get the perfect length. If you buy extensions, you can make the LightStrip up to 10 meters long. It shows off various shades of white and all the colors you could ask for. Changes throughout the day C by GE Full Color Direct Connect $28 at Amazon The C by GE Full Color Direct Connect stands out for a couple of good reasons. For one thing, it's a smart A19 bulb that doesn't require a hub of any kind. Just by the bulb, screw it in, connect it to the C by GE app, and you're good to go. It's available in color, tunable white, and soft white, and you can get one bulb or a few to get started. Hue alternative Sengled Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit $49 at Amazon Like the idea of Philips Hue bulbs but want something a little more affordable? With this Sengled kit, you get two A19 multicolor bulbs and the smart hub that enables voice control with Google Assistant. You can set the lights on schedules, control them manually, and create custom scenes. With one hub, you can have up to 64 bulbs connected at once. No hub required LIFX Clean, A19 1100 lumens $70 at Amazon We have a lot of love for LIFX bulbs here at AC, as many smart home enthusiasts do. The LIFX A19 Smart Bulb can display 16 million colors, warm and cool shades of white, and has an expected life span of around 22.8 years. The best part? It works with Google Assistant and can be controlled via your phone, all without any hub. Soft white Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit $69.99 at Best Buy $69.99 at Walmart $109 at Amazon Colored smart bulbs are a lot of fun to have, but if you just want a traditional white bulb that you can control from your phone or with your voice, you're best off saving some money and getting the Philips Hue White bulbs. This kit includes the hub and four A19 bulbs with the ability to set multiple shades of white. So if you don't need extra colors, this is the way to go. Something different Nanoleaf Rhythm $197 at Amazon The Nanoleaf Rhythm is perhaps one of the coolest smart lights you can buy. It has panels that attach to your wall and can be placed in any pattern you'd like using a simple connection system. You can put the panels on any surface using mounting tape, they emit 16.7 million colors, and you can have up to 30 panels in one system. This pack gets you started with 9, and they can be set to pulse and change in sync with your music. Non-Hue strips LIFX Z LED Strip Starter Kit $105 at Amazon If you're not into the Philips Hue light strips or want something even brighter, you may want to give the LIFX version a try. You can control the light patterns from your phone or through Google Assistant, and the strip also works with Razer Chroma. Retro style Philips Hue White Dimmable Filament ST19 $28 at Amazon Smart light bulbs are incredibly functional, but they usually don't bring much to the table design-wise. If you prefer your bulbs to look as good as they work, you'll want to pick up this Philips Hue White Dimmable Filament ST19 Bulb. The old Edison design looks fantastic, as does the 2100K warm white light it emits. It can be installed through the Hue app, integrated with your Hue hub if you one, and it's fully controllable using the Assistant. For smaller lights LOHAS E12 LED Candelabra light Bulbs $13 at Amazon A19 bulbs are among the most popular and most common, but what about those lights in your home that require smaller E12 bulbs? For those, one of our top recommendations goes to the LOHAS Candelabra Bulb. Along with the E12 threading, it comes equipped in shades of soft white or daylight, doesn't require a hub, can be controlled from anywhere, and is set up with custom timers. Outdoor lantern Philips Hue Econic Smart Outdoor White & Color Wall Lantern $150 at Amazon Want your outdoor lighting to look as good as what you've got inside? Philips has you covered with its Econic series of outdoor lighting fixtures. There are three designs to choose from: a square wall/ceiling one, a wall down lantern, and a wall up lantern (pictured). It connects to your Hue hub and offers impressive lighting, colors, and every smart feature you could ask for.

So many lights to choose from

In the short few years since the Google Assistant's big debut back in 2016, it's quickly gathered a ton of support from smart home gadgets of all kinds — especially when it comes to smart lights.

One of our top picks for the best lights that support Google Assistant has to go to the Philips Hue Multicolor A19 Starter Kit. The upfront price is on the larger side of things, but it's the best place to start if you want to dive into the Hue ecosystem. The four A19 bulbs you get can show any color you want, and since it also comes with the hub and smart button, you can then go on to buy accent lighting pieces such as the Philips Hue LightStrip.

If you'd like to keep things a bit more affordable, a great light kit to check out is the C by GE bulb. We love that it doesn't require a hub of any kind to be used, and you can opt for this full-color version or cheaper soft white or tunable white versions. But if vintage is your flavor, then you can't go wrong with the Philips Hue White Dimmable Filament ST19, which lets you create the perfect light setting.