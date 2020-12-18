The Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra , however, the S21 Ultra panel will support variable refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz to help save battery life. It is also said to have a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The S21 Ultra will have S Pen support as well, but you'll have to spend extra to buy one.

Earlier today, a massive leak revealed nearly all the key specs of Samsung's Galaxy S21 +. Now, German tech publication WinFuture.de has posted the first high-resolution official renders and the full specs sheet of the successor to one of the best Android phones Samsung launched this year.

In the U.S., the phone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. In most other markets, the phone will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2100 chipset. The flagship Exynos chipset is tipped to feature an ultra-high-performance core clocked at 2.9GHz, three high-end cores running at 2.8GHz, and four energy-saving cores clocked at 2.4GHz. Like the Snapdragon 888, the Exynos 2100 will have an integrated 5G modem.

On the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup with a new 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. For selfies, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 40MP sensor on the front. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging speeds. Some of the other key specs revealed by the latest leak include an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and IP68 water resistance.

The report claims the S21 Ultra will go on sale in Europe before the end of January for €1,399. It also adds that the phone won't come with a charger or earphones in the box, at least in Germany.