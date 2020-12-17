Yesterday, tipster Evan Blass posted the very first press render of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21. More press renders showing the successors to two of Samsung's best Android phones have now surfaced, courtesy of German tech site WinFuture.de. The renders show the vanilla Galaxy S21 in four different color options and the Galaxy S21+ in Phantom Black.

As revealed by previous leaks, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will have a largely similar design with a flat Infinity-O display and triple rear cameras housed within a redesigned camera bump at the rear. The Galaxy S21 is expected to have a plastic back, similar to the Galaxy Note 20. It will come in four colorways: Phantom White, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Black.