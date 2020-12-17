What you need to know
- Official renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ have leaked online.
- Both phones are expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra on January 14.
- The upcoming flagship phones will feature flat displays with a centered hole-punch cutout and a redesigned camera bump on the back.
Yesterday, tipster Evan Blass posted the very first press render of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21. More press renders showing the successors to two of Samsung's best Android phones have now surfaced, courtesy of German tech site WinFuture.de. The renders show the vanilla Galaxy S21 in four different color options and the Galaxy S21+ in Phantom Black.
As revealed by previous leaks, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will have a largely similar design with a flat Infinity-O display and triple rear cameras housed within a redesigned camera bump at the rear. The Galaxy S21 is expected to have a plastic back, similar to the Galaxy Note 20. It will come in four colorways: Phantom White, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Black.
Samsung's Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, is rumored to come with a more premium glass back. Aside from the Phantom Black shade seen in the render below, the Galaxy S21+ will also be available in Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet.
The only Galaxy S21 series phone with a curved display will be the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Apart from a curved display and a more impressive quad-camera setup with a 108MP main sensor, the S21 Ultra will also have S Pen support. All three Galaxy S21 series phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset in the U.S. The international variants will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2100 chipset, which is expected to be formally announced very soon.
