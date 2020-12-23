The titanium black Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds have dropped to $119.99 at Amazon. These earbuds have been selling for around $150 since August and were going for $180 before that. They only dropped to $120 for the first time in early December, so this is a great price if you never noticed the first drop. You can also find this deal at Best Buy. The same low price is available in Gold Biege and full Black.

The sound of savings Jabra Elite 75t active noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds Active noise-cancelling filters out the world. Includes 4-mic call tech that helps eliminate wind and noise. You get 7.5 hours of battery life per bud with a total of 28 hours using the charging case. Has customizable equalizer and no audio dropouts. $119.99 $150.00 $30 off See at Amazon

Read our review of the Elite 75t earbuds from last year. Daniel Bader gave them 4.5 stars out of 5 and a "The Best" badge. He said, "The Jabra Elite 75t are excellent true wireless earbuds that do everything really well. They're small, comfortable, and sound great, and have fantastic and useful features like auto play/pause. Battery life has been bumped over the Elite 65t, too, despite getting smaller, and Jabra's app is just as useful as ever."

When first released back in 2019, the Elite 75t did not have active noise-cancelation technology, and reviews suffered because of it. Since then, Jabra has added the technology via an update that simply requires you to connect to the Jabra Sound Plus app for activation. That's very cool, and since the update is free it makes these earbuds just that much better.

They also have some noise canceling tech in the mics. The earbuds actually have four mics for just this purpose so that you can make and receive phone calls, communicate clear, and not have to worry about wind or noise when you're trying to talk while walking or outside or wherever you happen to be.

The battery life is outstanding on the Elite 75t, too. You'll get up to 7.5 hours with a single charge of the earbuds. The included charging case can provide up to 28 hours total, which means you could use these earbuds for more than a day before ever needing to plug in. Of course, much like the 65t, you can't switch off using the earbuds as the left one still needs the right one to operate. So you don't get the benefit of doubling the 7.5 hours by using one earbud at a time like you do with some similar models.