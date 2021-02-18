If you're in the market for a great Android phone but don't want to spend $1,000+ to get one, there are a bunch of "value flagship" devices worth checking out that came out in 2020 and offer solid specs for much less. One such phone is the Nokia 8.3 5G. Though it is Nokia's highest-end phone for the U.S., it actually retails for just $700 and, for a limited time, you can even snag one for almost half that price.

Over at B&H Photo, there's a sale running that offers Nokia's top-end device for just $379.99. That's a $320 discount and a match for the all-time low price set during the holidays for this budget flagship device. Compared to the price of most 5G phones on the market, that's a total steal.

While the Nokia 8.3 5G won't get you the same level of performance as the latest Galaxy S21 or Pixel 5, it offers a nice big 6.81-inch screen with solid specs for most users — especially at today's price.

It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which offers great speed and 8GB of RAM means there are no problems when it comes to multi-tasking. The Snapdragon 765G is also a very efficient chip and, when paired with the Nokia 8.3 5G's 4,500mAh battery, you'll find that the phone can endure a lot before needing to be plugged back in — maybe even a couple of days' usage. It powers back up quickly via USB-C, though there's no Qi charging here.

There's 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD up to 512GB, and a quad-camera setup featuring a 24MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.

The Nokia 8.3 5G also offers a great software experience with as close to stock Android as you can get outside of a Pixel phone. Apart from the Nokia camera app, a customer service app called "My Phone," and a pre-installed FM radio, there's very little in the way of bloatware or brand customization of the OS.

Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.