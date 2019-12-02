Still looking for a Cyber Monday phone deal? This Galaxy S10 bundle might be right up your alley. The bundle includes a 128GB Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds, and a $50 Amazon gift card, all for just $624. That's an incredible deal on one of the best phones of 2019, and you'll have to act fast to get your hands on it before it sells out.

This bundle includes the standard variant of the Galaxy S10 in a Prism Black color option, along with Samsung's true wireless Galaxy Buds and a $50 Amazon gift card. Considering what you're paying for all three items, this is a solid deal.

The $50 Amazon gift card comes in handy for picking up a case for the Galaxy S10 or a screen protector. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so best act fast if you're in the market for a new phone and a few accessories to go with it.

